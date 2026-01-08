Productrise first to launch organic Google Shopping tracking, auditing and optimization platform

Turn organic product rankings from Google to actionable data in the Productrise platform Productrise logo

New platform helps e-commerce brands track product visibility, audit feeds, and compete in Google's organic shopping results

Product carousels dominate e-commerce search, but brands had no way to track organic rankings or optimize for them. We're changing that.” — Hugo Huijer,

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productrise has launched its organic Google Shopping optimization platform, the first tool specifically designed to help e-commerce brands track, audit, and improve their visibility in Google's unpaid product carousels.While most shopping tools focus exclusively on paid advertising, Productrise addresses a gap in the market: organic product visibility. Google's product carousels now appear in over 90% of e-commerce searches, yet most brands have no visibility into their organic performance in these results."Product carousels dominate search results for e-commerce queries, but until now, there's been no systematic way to track organic rankings or optimize for them," said Hugo Huijer, founder of Productrise. "Brands were essentially flying blind. They'd see competitors' products in carousels but had no data on their own visibility or what to fix."The platform combines three core capabilities: daily tracking of product positions across Google's organic carousels, comprehensive product feed audits with 20+ automated checks, and advanced competitor analysis showing which products rank highest for target keywords, including pricing, discount and review analytics.Productrise's feed audit functionality examines product titles, descriptions, images, structured data, and pricing consistency across feeds and websites. The platform automatically identifies critical errors that prevent products from appearing in search results, such as price mismatches between feeds and product pages, missing structured data, or duplicate product titles.In addition, Productrise utilizes AI to help its users create improved product feeds, that users can upload directly to Google Merchant Center. It offers a complete suite that helps marketeers take control of their rankings.The tracking system monitors product visibility across custom keyword sets, showing exactly when products appear in carousels, their positions, and how visibility changes over time. Users can track multiple properties, group queries by product category, and measure share of voice against competitors."We're analyzing over one million products across 100,000 sellers in 20+ countries every single month," Huijer added. "The data clearly shows that organic product visibility is becoming critical for e-commerce success, yet most brands aren't optimizing for it because they can't measure it."The platform is available now with a free tier that allows brands to test product tracking without a credit card. Paid plans start at $49 per month for small businesses and scale to enterprise-level tracking for larger operations.About ProductriseProductrise is a product feed optimization and organic visibility tracking platform for e-commerce brands and agencies. The company helps online sellers optimize their product feeds, track organic rankings in Google Shopping results, and analyze competitor strategies. Founded by Hugo Huijer, Productrise serves marketers and brands across 20+ countries.For more information, visit https://productrise.app or start tracking product visibility for free at https://productrise.app/pricing

