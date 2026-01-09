Adhesives Market Forecast Adhesives Market Growth Adhesives Market Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesives Market to Surpass $113 billion in 2029. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,043 billion by 2029, the Adhesives market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Adhesives Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the adhesives market in 2029, valued at $42,100 million. The market is expected to grow from $31,088 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of the packaging sector and rising growth of the automotive industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Adhesives Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the adhesives market in 2029, valued at $30,866 million. The market is expected to grow from $20,787 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing demand in healthcare equipment and growing demand from footwear and apparel industries. In the apparel sector, adhesives enable seamless bonding in sportswear, technical garments and fashion products, supporting innovative designs and reducing the reliance on sewing, which can add bulk or compromise flexibility. Additionally, the rising focus on sustainability and eco-friendly materials has led to greater adoption of solvent-free, low-VOC and biobased adhesives, meeting regulatory standards while maintaining high-quality performance

What will be Largest Segment in the Adhesives Market in 2029?

The adhesives market is segmented by adhesive type into structural, tapes and films, thread locks and retainers, liquid gaskets and automotive adhesives. The tapes and films market will be the largest segment of the adhesives market segmented by adhesive type, accounting for 38% or $43,337 million of the total in 2029. The tapes and films market will be supported by rising demand in packaging and labelling, expanding use in electronics and electrical insulation, increasing adoption in automotive interior and exterior applications, growth in medical and hygiene products, rising preference for pressure-sensitive adhesives, increasing retail and logistics activities requiring reliable sealing, and growing trend toward lightweight and flexible bonding solutions. Driven by demand in electronics, lightweight packaging, and graphic arts. Pressure-sensitive tapes and double-sided tapes are particularly strong.

The adhesives market is segmented by application into bonding, sealing, coatings and other applications. The bonding market will be the largest segment of the adhesives market segmented by application, accounting for 61% or $68,646 million of the total in 2029. The bonding market will be supported by increasing use in automotive and aerospace assembly for joining metals, plastics, and composites, rising demand in furniture and wood-based panel installation, growing adoption in consumer electronics for compact and lightweight designs, expansion in packaging applications for durable and tamper-proof seals, increasing use in footwear and apparel manufacturing for flexible and aesthetic bonding, and the push toward modular and ready-to-assemble products across industries.

The adhesives market is segmented by end user into construction industry, packaging industry, automotive sector, electronics industry and household appliances. The packaging industry market will be the largest segment of the adhesives market segmented by end user, accounting for 38% or $42,416 million of the total in 2029. The packaging industry market will be supported by rising demand for flexible and lightweight packaging solutions, increasing consumption of packaged food and beverages, the shift toward eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials, growing adoption of e-commerce and online retail requiring durable bonding solutions, expansion of the pharmaceutical and personal care packaging sectors, rising emphasis on shelf-life extension through barrier adhesives, and the global trend toward sustainable packaging innovations to reduce plastic waste.

The adhesives market is segmented by resin type into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylics, silicone, SMP, MMA and other resin types. The acrylics market will be the largest segment of the adhesives market segmented by resin type, accounting for 26% or $29,930 million of the total in 2029. The acrylics market will be supported by fast curing and high-strength properties, growing use in automotive and construction, rising adoption in signage and display applications, increasing demand for low-odor and solvent-free adhesives, expanding use in plastics and composites, growing consumer goods production, and greater preference for UV-resistant bonding solutions. These are high-performance chemistries. Acrylics are favoured for their durability and versatility, while epoxies are critical for structural bonding in automotive, aerospace, and wind energy.

What is the expected CAGR for the Adhesives Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the adhesives market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Adhesives Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global adhesives market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected reshape industrial manufacturing, construction, automotive assembly, and packaging processes worldwide.

Rising Growth Of The Automotive Industry- The rising growth of the automotive industry will become a key driver of growth in the adhesives market by 2029. The continuous increase in vehicle manufacturing, supported by technological advancements and the growing adoption of electric and hybrid models, has elevated the need for high-performance adhesives in automotive production. Adhesives are now essential for bonding lightweight materials, improving structural integrity, and ensuring better energy efficiency compared to traditional fastening methods. The evolution of modern vehicles toward lightweight construction, enhanced safety, and sustainability further reinforces this trend. As automotive manufacturers continue to integrate advanced materials and design processes to meet global efficiency and performance standards, the demand for durable and versatile adhesive solutions is expected to increase significantly, driving the overall growth of the adhesives market. As a result, the rising growth of the automotive industry is anticipated to contributing to a 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of The Packaging Sector - The expansion of the packaging sector will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the adhesives market by 2029. As manufacturers invest in advanced packaging technologies to meet rising consumer demand for convenience and sustainability, the need for specialized adhesives that ensure product integrity and compliance with environmental standards becomes increasingly critical. Innovations in packaging machinery, such as automation and energy-efficient systems, are driving the demand for adhesives that can withstand high-speed production lines and diverse material substrates. Moreover, the emphasis on eco-friendly packaging solutions is prompting the development of adhesives that are recyclable, biodegradable, and free from harmful chemicals. As the packaging industry continues to evolve with technological advancements and sustainability initiatives, the adhesives market is poised to experience substantial growth, providing essential solutions that support the industry's dynamic needs. Consequently, the accelerating expansion of the packaging sector capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand In Healthcare Equipment - The growing demand in healthcare equipment processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the adhesives market by 2029. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and advancements in medical technologies have led to a surge in the need for medical devices and equipment. These devices often require specialized adhesives that ensure secure bonding, biocompatibility, and durability under various conditions. For instance, adhesives are essential in the manufacturing of wearable medical devices, wound care products, and surgical instruments, where performance and safety are paramount. As healthcare providers and manufacturers focus on enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiency, the demand for high-quality adhesives tailored to medical applications is expected to rise, thereby propelling the growth of the adhesives market. Therefore, this growing demand in healthcare equipment operations is projected to supporting to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand From Footwear And Apparel Industries - The growing demand from footwear and apparel industries will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the adhesives market by 2029. The increasing production of non-leather footwear, in different regions around the world, has led to a surge in the need for specialized adhesives that ensure durability, flexibility, and comfort in shoe manufacturing. These adhesives are essential for bonding various materials such as EVA, PU, rubber, and textiles, which are commonly used in the production of sports shoes, casual footwear, and fashion apparel. As global brands continue to invest in local manufacturing hubs to meet rising consumer demand, the requirement for high-performance adhesives tailored to the specific needs of the footwear and apparel sectors is expected to grow, thereby propelling the adhesives market forward. Consequently, the growing demand from footwear and apparel industries strategies is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Adhesives Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the adhesives tapes and films market, the adhesives bonding solutions market, the adhesives and packaging industry market, and the acrylic-based adhesives market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $60 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for high-performance bonding materials, the rapid expansion of flexible and sustainable packaging, and the growing shift toward lightweighting across automotive, electronics, and industrial manufacturing sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced adhesive technologies that offer stronger, cleaner, and more efficient bonding capabilities, while reducing reliance on traditional mechanical fasteners. As these innovations continue to support faster production cycles, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced material durability, they are expected to fuel transformative growth within the broader global adhesives industry.

The adhesives and bonding solutions market is projected to grow by $23,270 million the adhesives tapes and films market by $14,199 million, the adhesives and packaging industry market by $13,116 million and the acrylic-based adhesives market by $10,267 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

