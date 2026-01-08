Rocket Driver Launches Fully Managed White Label AI Agents Platform, Eliminating DIY Configuration

InboxAIPro - Rocket Driver AI Agents - Rocket Driver Rocket Driver

A fully managed AI Agents Business Portal centralizes lead capture, unified inbox, CRM, automation, and reporting, so agencies scale without DIY configuration.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocket Driver launched its White Label AI Agents platform, a fully managed system that enables agencies and entrepreneurs to deploy AI-powered client services under their own brands in as little as 48 hours. The platform serves marketing agencies, web design firms, SEO providers, paid media companies, home service marketing specialists, and independent consultants. Rocket Driver acts as the behind-the-scenes technology and fulfillment partner, handling setup, configuration, compliance, support, and ongoing optimization so partner organizations can focus on client acquisition and service expansion rather than software operation.

The launch addresses a gap in the AI vendor market, where most products are sold as tools that require buyers to assemble workflows, connect integrations, train agents, and troubleshoot performance independently. Rocket Driver provides a preconfigured environment through its AI Agents Business Portal, consolidating lead capture, customer communication, scheduling, CRM, and reporting into a single managed system designed for agencies serving clients across multiple industries.

"Agencies are not looking for another set of settings to babysit," said Mike Deluca, of Rocket Driver. "They want reliable intake and measurable outcomes. We run the system so agencies and entrepreneurs can grow, while their clients get consistent follow-up without gaps."

Rocket Driver said its white label AI approach is designed to reduce operational overhead for partner agencies while supporting client retention by consolidating intake, outreach, and reporting into a single system.

Lead intake flows through inbound calls, website chat, SMS, and social messaging channels, including WhatsApp, into a CRM pipeline that tracks stages, activity history, estimated value, tasks, and reminders. A unified inbox preserves conversation history across SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, email, and web chat, maintaining context across customer touchpoints and reducing tool switching.

AI agents operate continuously across voice and chat channels. The AI Voice Receptionist answers inbound calls, qualifies callers, responds to frequently asked questions, and books appointments into connected calendars or scheduling tools. When calls are missed, the system sends compliant re-engagement messages to prospects, and A2P SMS compliance for United States businesses is included in standard onboarding. AI chat agents engage website visitors with brand-trained messaging aligned to each client’s services, tone, and policies, guiding visitors toward booking or contact actions while capturing lead details.

The system is built to handle high volumes of simultaneous conversations, maintaining consistent response handling during evenings, weekends, and peak inquiry periods. Automation supports confirmations, service reminders, follow-ups, review requests, and post-appointment updates. All interactions are logged to the CRM to maintain complete records and enable tracking of customer lifecycle activity.

For clients with more complex operational requirements, the platform supports advanced workflows including inventory checks, zipcode-based service eligibility verification, order status inquiries, and custom business logic through API integrations. These configurations extend the platform’s capabilities beyond standard lead capture and communication functions, enabling agencies to serve clients with specialized operational needs.

In one use case, a home services business running paid advertising campaigns receives inquiries through website chat, inbound calls, and SMS within the same hour. Those interactions are captured in a single pipeline and inbox. Voice and chat agents handle initial intake and scheduling after regular business hours, helping the business respond consistently and reduce missed call losses. The centralized system provides visibility into customer interactions and reduces the likelihood of inquiries falling through operational gaps.

Reporting and performance insights are built into the portal. Agencies and their clients can monitor call activity, lead volume, conversions, and response times, with visibility into which channels and workflows are producing results. Rocket Driver said the reporting structure is designed to support transparent performance review and data-driven decisions across marketing and sales operations.

Deployment is delivered through Rocket Driver’s White Glove Setup process. Kickoff typically begins within two business days using a structured fulfillment form that captures branding requirements, workflow specifications, and operational preferences. Standard implementations are often completed within one business day. Extended timelines are available for advanced API driven configurations that require custom integration work or specialized business logic. Setup includes voice and chat agent deployment, lead form integration, messaging configuration, and CRM synchronization tailored to each partner’s operational model.

Training and onboarding are included for every partner and their clients. Guided sessions review branded AI voice and chat personas, confirm workflows, and align operational expectations before launch. Walkthroughs cover the portal, unified inbox, CRM pipeline, automation tools, and reporting dashboards. A 30-day tuning session follows initial deployment, reviewing real conversations and refining workflows based on actual performance data and end-user feedback.

The platform is designed for agencies and entrepreneurs that deliver marketing, customer acquisition, and client communications services and want to add white label artificial intelligence capabilities while Rocket Driver manages the operational and technical requirements.

Rocket Driver serves agencies and entrepreneurs across the United States and globally with core locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. The White Label AI Agents platform is available to qualified partners immediately.

About Rocket Driver

Rocket Driver, established in 2011, is a white label marketing agency and white label seo agency serving agencies, entrepreneurs, and their end clients through turnkey solutions. The company delivers white label artificial intelligence offerings alongside white label SEO, web design, pay-per-click advertising, social media management, and creative services. Rocket Driver operates as the behind-the-scenes technology and fulfillment partner, enabling agencies to offer AI white label services under their own brands without managing technical complexity. The company provides operational support and scalable service delivery, helping partners expand their offerings and compete more effectively in the market.

