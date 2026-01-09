Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Size Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Trends Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Thoracic Drainage Devices Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Thoracic Drainage Devices Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoracic Drainage Devices Market to Surpass $1 billion in 2029. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,112 billion by 2029, the Thoracic Drainage Devices market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the thoracic drainage devices market in 2029, valued at $421 million. The market is expected to grow from $321 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing product launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market In 2029?

USA will be the largest country in the thoracic drainage devices market in 2029, valued at $380 million. The market is expected to grow from $292 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing research and development in healthcare and favourable reimbursement and government healthcare spending.

Request a free sample of the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=20979&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market in 2029?

The thoracic drainage devices market is segmented by type into digital and traditional. The traditional market will be the largest segment of the thoracic drainage devices market segmented by type, accounting for 78% or $777 million of the total in 2029. The traditional market will be supported by the continued demand in resource-limited healthcare settings, affordability and lower initial investment costs, simplicity of use requiring minimal training, reliability in emergency and field settings, established preference among surgeons familiar with conventional systems, wide availability across general hospitals, and lower maintenance and operational costs compared to digital devices.

The thoracic drainage devices market is segmented by product into thoracic drainage systems, thoracic drainage kits, pleural drainage catheters and other products. The thoracic drainage systems market will be the largest segment of the thoracic drainage devices market segmented by product, accounting for 46% or $465 million of the total in 2029. The thoracic drainage systems market will be supported by the increasing prevalence of thoracic injuries and post-surgical complications, rising volume of cardiac and pulmonary surgeries globally, growing need for efficient air and fluid evacuation from the pleural space, increasing awareness regarding post-operative care and infection prevention, expanding adoption in trauma and emergency departments, and favourable government healthcare spending on critical care equipment.

The thoracic drainage devices market is segmented by application into cardiac surgery, thoracic and pulmonary surgery and other applications. The thoracic and pulmonary surgery market will be the largest segment of the thoracic drainage devices market segmented by application, accounting for 55% or $551 million of the total in 2029. The thoracic and pulmonary surgery market will be supported by the growing burden of lung cancer, tuberculosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, rising number of lung resections and pleural procedures, increasing adoption of advanced drainage systems for improved post-operative management, supportive healthcare infrastructure in specialty thoracic centers, rising awareness among surgeons about infection control, and increasing procedural volumes in both developed and emerging regions.

The thoracic drainage devices market is segmented by end-users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and other end-users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the thoracic drainage devices market segmented by end-users, accounting for 72% or $719 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by the high volume of thoracic and cardiac surgeries performed in hospital settings, growing investments in critical care infrastructure, rising patient admissions for post-operative recovery, availability of trained medical professionals for complex drainage management, favourable government funding for hospital equipment, and growing integration of drainage systems into surgical and intensive care units.

What is the expected CAGR for the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the thoracic drainage devices market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global thoracic drainage devices market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape healthcare delivery and surgical recovery processes worldwide.

Rising Incidence Of Respiratory Diseases - The rising incidence of respiratory diseases will become a key driver of growth in the thoracic drainage devices market by 2029. As these diseases become more prevalent due to environmental, lifestyle and occupational factors, the need for effective thoracic drainage solutions continues to grow. Healthcare facilities are likely to witness higher demand for both traditional and digital drainage systems capable of precise monitoring and long-term management of respiratory complications. The persistent rise in respiratory illnesses will ensure consistent use of thoracic drainage devices across emergency care, post-surgical recovery and intensive care settings, reinforcing market growth throughout the forecast period. As a result, the rising incidence of respiratory diseases is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Critical Care And Intensive Care Units (ICUs) - The expansion of critical care and intensive care units (ICUs) will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. With the increasing number of patients requiring respiratory support, post-surgical monitoring and emergency interventions, hospitals are strengthening their intensive care units (ICU) capabilities. Thoracic drainage systems are essential components in managing acute chest conditions and post-operative complications in these high-dependency areas. The rise in intensive care units (ICU) capacity directly translates to greater demand for reliable and efficient drainage equipment capable of continuous monitoring and precise fluid management. As healthcare providers enhance their critical care infrastructure to meet growing patient loads, the procurement and usage of thoracic drainage devices are expected to rise proportionally. This expansion supports both the replacement of older systems and the adoption of advanced, integrated drainage technologies designed for intensive care environments. Consequently, the expansion of critical care and intensive care units (ICUs) is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favourable Reimbursement And Government Healthcare Spending – The favourable reimbursement and government healthcare spending will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. As healthcare systems evolve, policy reforms and funding initiatives are enhancing access to essential medical equipment and procedures. Governments in both developed and developing regions are investing more in hospital infrastructure, medical technology modernization and patient care quality improvement. This supportive environment encourages healthcare providers to upgrade to advanced drainage systems, which are often more expensive but deliver better clinical outcomes. Moreover, favourable reimbursement policies reduce the financial burden on both hospitals and patients, making thoracic drainage procedures more accessible and widely implemented. Therefore, this favourable reimbursement and government healthcare spending is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Research And Development In Healthcare - The increasing research and development in healthcare will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. Growing research and development investment fosters the creation of technologically advanced drainage systems that enhance patient safety, precision and monitoring capabilities. Innovations in digital sensors, smart connectivity and biocompatible materials are improving the efficiency and usability of these devices, making them more adaptable to complex clinical requirements. As medical device manufacturers focus on developing safer, more reliable and cost-effective solutions, hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly adopting these advanced systems. Consequently, the increasing research and development in healthcare is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Thoracic Drainage Devices Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thoracic-drainage-devices-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hospital-based thoracic drainage devices market, traditional thoracic drainage solutions market, thoracic and pulmonary surgical drainage devices market, thoracic–pleural drainage catheters and devices market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising procedural volumes in thoracic and pulmonary care, increasing prevalence of pleural diseases, and growing adoption of minimally invasive drainage technologies. This surge reflects a broader shift toward safer, more efficient postoperative and emergency drainage management solutions enabled by advancements in catheter design, improved biocompatible materials, and enhanced drainage system ergonomics—fuelling transformative growth within the global thoracic drainage devices industry.

The hospital-based thoracic drainage devices market is projected to grow by $182 million, the traditional thoracic drainage solutions market by $169 million, the thoracic and pulmonary surgical drainage devices market by $155 million, and the thoracic–pleural drainage catheters and devices market by $123 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.