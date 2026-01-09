MILANO, ITALY, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, GPUs have become indispensable for driving innovation in machine learning, AI, and other compute-intensive tasks. However, despite their critical role, access to affordable and reliable GPU resources has historically been a challenge for businesses. The high costs associated with this technology have often created barriers to entry, particularly for smaller organizations or those with limited budgets.Against this backdrop, the recent unexpected price hike by AWS on its EC2 Capacity Blocks for Machine Learning serves as a stark reminder of the broader issues of transparency and fairness in cloud pricing strategies. This 15% increase, implemented without warning, underscores the vulnerabilities businesses face when reliant on providers who prioritize short-term gains over long-term partnerships.AWS's move to raise prices on its EC2 Capacity Blocks for Machine Learning by approximately 15% over the weekend has left customers grappling with unforeseen financial burdens and operational disruptions. This abrupt change highlights a growing concern in the cloud computing industry: the lack of transparency and unpredictable pricing strategies that can derail even the most meticulously planned budgets.While AWS has traditionally favored indirect price adjustments, this direct hike signals a significant shift, leaving businesses scrambling to adapt without adequate notice. For companies reliant on guaranteed GPU capacity for critical machine learning workloads, such changes can lead to budget overruns and operational setbacks, disrupting the delicate balance of their IT strategies.In contrast, Seeweb stands out as a beacon of transparency and customer-centricity in the European cloud landscape. By collaborating with industry leaders like NVIDIA and AMD, Seeweb offers top-tier GPU cloud servers that deliver exceptional performance for machine learning and other compute-intensive tasks. Our commitment to clarity and fairness ensures that businesses can plan for the future with confidence, free from the shadows of hidden fees or unexpected price increases.The instances involved in the price increase operated by Amazon Web Services are p5e.48xlarge and p5en.48xlarge. The first includes eight NVIDIA H200 accelerators in a trench, and that has jumped from $34.61 to $39.80 per hour in most regions, while the p5en.48xlarge has risen from $36.18 to $41.61 per hour.Meanwhile, Seeweb’s GPUs with 8 cards are priced 20,80 €/hour, with a very competitive cost."Transparency is not just a buzzword; it’s the foundation of trust," emphasized Marco Cristofanilli, Head of AI Cloud in Seeweb. "While others may resort to unexpected price hikes, we remain dedicated to providing our customers with predictable pricing and world-class infrastructure."In times of uncertainty and fear in investments, Seeweb proves to be a reliable partner for economically sustainable artificial intelligence projects. It offers the best market rates, providing the opportunity to invest in development with fixed and predictable costs. Additionally, thanks to policies that reduce prices in case of extended use of infrastructure (starting from just 3 months), Seeweb simplifies financial planning. Its pricing policy is also extremely intuitive and transparent: on the website , instance names, their hourly costs, and applicable discounts for instance reservations are clearly displayed.Seeweb also offers all the advantages of being an EU-based provider. The company adheres to stringent European data protection regulations, ensuring your data is secure and compliant with GDPR standards. Their customer-centric approach, combined with best-in-class technology, makes the cloud provider the preferred choice for businesses seeking a reliable and ethical cloud partner.Learn more about Seeweb’s transparent and cost-effective GPU solutions: https://www.seeweb.it/en/products/cloud-server-gpu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.