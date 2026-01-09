ice cream market segments ice cream market trends ice cream market opportunities

The Business Research Company's Ice Cream Market In 2029

Expected to grow to $55.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ice Cream Market to Surpass $143 billion in 2029. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Ice Cream market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Ice Cream Market in 2029

Western Europe will be the largest region in the ice cream market in 2029, valued at $64,096 million. The market is expected to grow from $45,179 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the enhanced cold-chain and distribution improvements and expansion of quick commerce and food delivery apps.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Ice Cream Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the ice cream market in 2029, valued at $22,004 million. The market is expected to grow from $19,028 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the enhanced cold-chain and distribution improvements, expansion of quick commerce and food delivery apps and rise in milk production.

What will be Largest Segment in the Ice Cream Market in 2029?

The ice cream market is by type into impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream. The impulse ice cream market will be the largest segment of the ice cream market segmented by type, accounting for 54% or $77,928 million of the total in 2029. The impulse ice cream market will be supported by strong consumer preference for on-the-go snacking, rising demand for single-serve affordable products, increasing urbanization with busy lifestyles, higher sales in convenience stores and kiosks, promotional tie-ins with events and seasonal launches, growing youth-oriented consumption, and rising popularity of innovative formats such as mini-bars and bite-sized sticks.

The ice cream market is segmented by flavor into vanilla, chocolate, fruit, and other flavors. The chocolate market will be the largest segment of the ice cream market segmented by flavor, accounting for 33% or $47,347 million of the total in 2029. The chocolate market will be supported by strong global consumer preference for indulgence, rising innovations in dark and premium chocolate-based ice creams, high demand among younger demographics, strong seasonal and festive sales, expanding vegan and dairy-free chocolate offerings, growing collaborations with confectionery brands, and increased availability in both impulse and take-home formats.

The ice cream market by packaging into cup, cone, stick, brick, tub, and other packaging. The cup market will be the largest segment of the ice cream market segmented by packaging, accounting for 31% or $44,253 million of the total in 2029. The cup market will be supported by convenience of single-serve consumption, strong sales in impulse channels, suitability for controlled portion sizes, wide availability across supermarkets and QSRs, increasing eco-friendly paper cup packaging, strong demand among children, and premium launches with layered or mix-in desserts. They are easy to store in home freezers, require no additional preparation like scooping, and can be enjoyed at one's own pace without the mess of a melting cone. This single-serve format caters to the demand for grab-and-go snacks while also allowing for a wide variety of flavour options in a single purchase, such as multi-packs. Furthermore, cups are a staple in grocery retail, the dominant sales channel for ice cream, and their practical design makes them ideal for a broad range of consumers, from children having an after-school treat to adults seeking a controlled, satisfying dessert.

The ice cream market is by category into dairy and non-dairy. The dairy market will be the largest segment of the ice cream market segmented by category, accounting for 81% or $115,263 million of the total in 2029. The dairy market will be supported by strong consumer preference for creamy textures, widespread use of milk and cream in traditional formulations, cultural association of dairy with indulgence, broad product availability across all channels, rising innovations in lactose-reduced variants, strong premium offerings from established brands, and consistent demand across both developed and developing markets.

The ice cream market is by distribution channels into hypermarket or supermarket, ice cream parlour, online retailer, and other distribution channels. The hypermarket or supermarket market will be the largest segment of the ice cream market segmented by distribution channels, accounting for 36% or $51,676 million of the total in 2029. The hypermarket or supermarket market will be supported by bulk availability of multiple brands, attractive promotional discounts, wider freezer-space allocation, strong consumer preference for one-stop shopping, increasing private-label launches, seasonal festival offers, and rising impulse purchases in organized retail environments.

What is the expected CAGR for the Ice Cream Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the ice cream market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Ice Cream Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global ice cream market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape product innovation, retail expansion, and consumer experience worldwide.

Growth In Dairy Farming And Milk Production- The growth in dairy farming and milk production will become a key driver of growth in the ice cream market by 2029. Ice cream manufacturing relies heavily on milk, cream and other dairy ingredients and the steady expansion of dairy farming ensures a reliable supply of these essential raw materials. Improvements in animal health, feed efficiency and farm management practices are expected to enhance productivity, while investments in modern dairy infrastructure will further strengthen the value chain. Rising output from key dairy-producing regions will help stabilize supply, support large-scale production, and enable the development of diverse ice cream varieties, including premium and indulgent offerings. As the availability of milk and dairy products continues to expand globally, ice cream manufacturers will be better positioned to innovate, meet growing consumer demand, and sustain long-term market growth. As a result, the growth in dairy farming and milk production is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Global Demand For Dairy Products Consumption- The rising global demand for dairy products consumption will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the ice cream market by 2029. As consumers in emerging and developed economies continue to increase per capita consumption of milk, yogurt, cheese and other dairy goods, the demand for derivative and indulgent dairy-based products like ice cream will grow in tandem. The expansion of middle-class populations, changing dietary preferences favouring high-protein and calcium-rich foods and increasing retail access in rural and urban markets all contribute to this trend. Concurrently, dairy manufacturers are scaling capacity, improving cold chain logistics and enhancing processing efficiencies to meet the surging demand. As the dairy sector expands, downstream segments such as ice cream benefit from improved raw material availability, lower supply constraints, and stronger integration with dairy supply chains. Consequently, the rising global demand for dairy products consumption is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion of Quick Commerce and Food Delivery Apps-The expansion of quick commerce and food delivery apps as a major factor driving the expansion of the ice cream market by 2029. Rapid delivery models make frozen treats like ice cream more accessible, offering consumers the ability to satisfy cravings spontaneously without needing to visit physical stores. The convenience of ordering via apps, combined with delivery in short time windows, aligns with busy lifestyles and increasing demand for at-home indulgence. Furthermore, the proliferation of small dark stores and fulfilment centres near residential areas strengthens the logistics backbone necessary to support cold-chain and frozen item delivery. As digital infrastructure deepens and consumer expectations for convenience rise, these platforms will increasingly serve as key channels for ice cream brands to reach customers. Consequently, expansion of quick commerce and food delivery apps is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Enhanced Cold-Chain And Distribution Improvements- The enhanced cold-chain and distribution improvements will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the ice cream market by 2029. Upgrades in refrigerated storage capacity, expansion of “new energy” refrigerated transport fleets and deployment of more sustainable logistics systems promise to improve the integrity and reach of frozen dessert supply chains. In China, cold storage volume has steadily increased, while sales of low emission refrigerated trucks have surged, supporting fresher, better-preserved ice cream across a wider geographic spread. With better cold transport and storage, ice cream producers can reduce losses due to melt-damage or spoilage, deliver products further afield and maintain consistent product quality even in warmer or remote regions. As distribution networks become more resilient and cold chain delays reduce, consumers stand to benefit from wider product variety and improved freshness. Consequently, the enhanced cold-chain and distribution improvements are projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Ice Cream Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the dairy and ice cream market, the impulse ice cream market, the retail online ice cream market, the ice cream cone market, and the vanilla ice cream market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $88 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising consumer demand for premium, artisanal, and indulgent dessert products, expanding digital and on-demand retail channels, and continuous innovation in flavors, textures, and functional formulations. Growth in cold-chain infrastructure, improved distribution networks, and the rising popularity of plant-based and low-sugar alternatives are further accelerating category expansion across global markets. This surge reflects the evolving consumer preferences toward convenience, customization, and experiential food products, fuelling transformative growth within the broader ice cream industry.

The dairy and ice cream market is projected to grow by $26,635 million, the impulse ice cream market by $20,882 million, the retail online ice cream market by $16,396 million, the ice cream cone market by $12,573 million, and the vanilla ice cream market by $11,386 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

