The Business Research Company's Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market In 2029

It will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market to Surpass $1 billion in 2029. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $10,759 billion by 2029, the Abrysvo Or Arexvy market is estimated to account for nearly 0.9% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the abrysvo or arexvy market in 2029, valued at $849 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,321 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8%. The decline growth can be attributed to the shift towards preventative healthcare and the rising aging population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the abrysvo or arexvy market in 2029, valued at $806 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,285 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9%. The decline growth can be attributed to the public awareness campaigns and the rising public health funding.

What will be Largest Segment in the Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market in 2029?

The abrysvo or arexvy market is segmented by clinical indication into respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prevention and infant protection. The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prevention market will be the largest segment of the abrysvo or arexvy market segmented by clinical indication, accounting for 112% or $1,116 million of the total in 2029. The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prevention market will be supported by the high prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus infections among infants and older adults, increasing awareness of respiratory syncytial virus-related health risks, rising demand for preventive healthcare solutions, expansion of target populations due to regulatory approvals for multiple age groups, growing preterm birth rates and aging populations that increase vulnerability, supportive government vaccination programs and public health initiatives, integration with healthcare infrastructure for efficient distribution, seasonal demand driving predictable market uptake, and ongoing advancements in vaccine technology enhancing safety, efficacy, and market appeal.

The abrysvo or arexvy market is segmented by age group into adults (18–59 years), older adults (60+ years) and pregnant individuals (32–36 weeks of gestation). The older adults (60+ years) market will be the largest segment of the abrysvo or arexvy market segmented by age group, accounting for 105% or $1,054 million of the total in 2029. The older adults (60+ years) market will be supported by the high susceptibility of older adults to severe respiratory syncytial virus infections, increasing aging population globally, rising awareness of respiratory syncytial virus-related respiratory illnesses among seniors, regulatory approvals for elderly use, recommendations from healthcare professionals, supportive government immunization programs targeting older adults, integration with routine adult vaccination schedules, growing healthcare expenditure facilitating access, and advancements in vaccine technology improving safety, efficacy, and convenience for the senior population.

The abrysvo or arexvy market is segmented by distribution channel into hospitals and healthcare providers, government / public health programs and other distributional channels. The hospitals and healthcare providers market will be the largest segment of the abrysvo or arexvy market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 84% or $840 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals and healthcare providers market will be supported by their role in recommending and administering respiratory syncytial virus vaccines, increasing awareness of respiratory syncytial virus prevention among patients, integration of vaccines into routine immunization schedules, training and guidance from health authorities, supportive government programs incentivizing vaccination, strong influence on patient decision-making, growing adoption of preventive healthcare practices, and advancements in vaccine technology improving ease of administration, safety, and efficacy.

What is the expected CAGR for the Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the abrysvo or arexvy market leading up to 2029 is -2%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global abrysvo or arexvy market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape adhesive formulations, polymer applications, and specialty chemical manufacturing processes worldwide.

Increasing Aging population - The increasing aging population will become a key driver of growth in the abrysvo or arexvy market by 2029. Older adults face heightened vulnerability to respiratory infections such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), with risks of hospitalization, complications, and mortality rising significantly with age. As global life expectancy increases and fertility rates continue to decline, societies are undergoing a demographic transition marked by a rapidly expanding share of people aged 60 years and above. This shift is placing pressure on healthcare systems to prioritize preventive measures that can reduce hospital admissions, lower treatment costs, and support healthy aging. Vaccines play a central role in this transition, offering protection that directly addresses the medical and economic challenges associated with an aging population. The growing recognition of the need for resilience in healthcare systems, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where the majority of older adults will reside, is further reinforcing the importance of broad immunization strategies. As a result, the increasing aging population is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Public Health Funding - The rising public health funding will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the abrysvo or arexvy market by 2029. As governments and international bodies renew commitments toward universal health coverage (UHC), more resources are being allocated to strengthen preventive care, immunization programs, and financial protection measures. Increased budgetary support ensures broader access to vaccines, subsidizes administration costs, and encourages infrastructure improvements, factors that facilitate vaccine rollout and uptake. Moreover, growing awareness of health inequities and financial hardship due to out-of-pocket medical costs is pushing public health financing higher on policy agendas. Many not-for-profit organizations and governments are ensuring that people can access essential health services without facing financial hardship, highlighting increasing government responsibility for funding health services. Consequently, the rising public health funding capabilities is projected to contributing to a annual growth in the market.

Public Awareness Campaigns - The public awareness campaigns within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the abrysvo or arexvy market by 2029. Educating communities about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) risk factors, symptoms, and the availability of vaccines helps shift behaviour toward proactive prevention, especially among older adults and caregivers. Awareness efforts build trust in vaccine safety and efficacy, reduce misinformation, and encourage timely vaccination before disease peaks. Organizations leveraging social media, multimedia educational content, and community outreach are particularly effective in engaging populations that may otherwise be sceptical or unaware. Studies on health awareness campaigns show that when people better understand preventive options and feel empowered to act, uptake of vaccinations and health services rises. Therefore, this public awareness campaigns operations is projected to supporting to a annual growth in the market.

Shift Towards Preventative Healthcare - The shift towards preventative healthcarewill become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the abrysvo or arexvy market by 2029. Increasing emphasis on prevention rather than treatment is reshaping healthcare priorities worldwide, with governments, providers, and insurers investing more in early detection, immunization, and wellness-oriented care. Preventative approaches reduce the burden of disease before it escalates into severe illness, thereby lowering hospitalization rates, cutting healthcare costs, and improving population health over time. As non-communicable diseases and respiratory illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) gain greater visibility, there is growing public and policy momentum to integrate vaccines into routine preventive care frameworks. In India especially, recent governmental policies have underscored preventive healthcare as a central pillar, promoting immunization, screening programs, and larger public health initiatives to strengthen community health before disease arises. Consequently, the shift towards preventative healthcare strategies is projected to contributing to a annual growth in the market.

