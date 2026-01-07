Turn your appreciated assets into meaningful impact

Gifts of long term, highly appreciated securities are the most common type of outright property gift.

Typically, individual stocks are given; however, bonds or mutual fund shares are also attractive gift options. Outright gifts of securities can be made quickly, and these gifts let you do more with your gift because of the very attractive tax benefits.

For appreciated property held long term, the full fair market value of securities given to charity is generally deductible for itemizers. For example, if you give shares of stock that are now worth $10,000, you can deduct the full amount of the gift on your income tax return (subject to certain income limitations), even though you may have bought the stock for $1,000.

A charitable gift of securities held long term is not considered a sale of the securities and does not generate any capital gains tax, no matter the amount of the gain. This is a valuable tax incentive provided by Congress to encourage gifts of appreciated property. The result: a charitable deduction is allowed for capital gains that would have been taxed. And, if we sell the securities, we keep every penny of the proceeds since we are tax exempt. To make your gift, transfer the stock to us—do not sell the stock.

For more information, please refer to our Gifts of Stock brochure.

Want to get started?

Baylor College of Medicine has partnered with DonateStock.com to enable our supporters to make stock donations in 10 minutes or less. Our DonateStock page enables you to donate stock from your brokerage directly to our account through a secure portal, making the gifting process fast, safe and easy.

Please note: When you give through DonateStock.com you’ll receive a gift receipt from Donate Stock and an official acknowledgment letter from Baylor College of Medicine. Please consult your CPA or tax preparer to determine the tax implications of your gift.

If you have additional questions about making a gift of stock, bonds or mutual funds, or would prefer to work with our office directly, please contact Molly McColgan, Director of Gift Operations at 713-798-6880 to obtain the appropriate instructions.