Gear up for the marathon with these tips

The Houston marathon is just around the corner. Experts from Baylor College of Medicine detail how to properly prepare for your marathon with training tips, adequate running shoes and how to load on carbohydrates.

Training tips

When you decide to run a marathon, whether this is your first or tenth, you should create a training plan. Melanie McNeal, physical and occupational therapy manager in the Joseph Barnhart Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Baylor, details a weekly training plan that includes running, strength training and rest:

Monday : Rest/strength training

: Rest/strength training Tuesday : Easy run

: Easy run Wednesday : Speed-tempo run

: Speed-tempo run Thursday : Easy run

: Easy run Friday : Rest

: Rest Saturday : Long run

: Long run Sunday: Short recovery run

“The whole goal is endurance and finishing a marathon. You don’t want to start out so strong or have two weeks of heavy training that pushes you to not want to do it,” McNeal said. “For some, walking a minute after every mile helps. As you build your endurance, you will be able to run longer and faster.”

In addition to running, strength training is crucial and it impacts your run. Exercises like side-stepping with a resistance band or kicking out with a resistance band around the ankles or knees help strengthen the gluteus medius. Squats with the resistance band above the knee activates the glute, as well as glute bridges with marching.

If you feel overly fatigued, are not sleeping well or feel pain outside of running, you might be overtraining. Soreness is normal and should be bilateral, but if pain persists a few days after a run or you limp when you run, take a break or see a specialist.

Learn more about marathon training here.

Running shoes

Key factors make a running shoe adequate for long-distance running. Running shoes should have a rocker bottom, which is more supportive for long-distance running. The stiffer the shoe, the better. Make sure the shoe fits well and does not rub the foot the wrong way.

Once you find shoes that work, stick with them. Do not buy a brand new pair of shoes a week before the marathon.

“I recommend having at least two pairs of sneakers that work for your feet and alternate wearing them on runs. You probably go through at least three pairs of shoes during marathon training,” said Dr. Esther Jonas Nagler, podiatrist and assistant professor at Baylor.

To prevent injuries, find a well-accommodated shoe that does not break down or become cracked or flimsy.

“Speed is the second goal, and many modern running shoes have a SACH heel where the heel sticks out behind, which helps gain energy and pushes back as the heel comes off the ground, so you get some energy back from that,” said Dr. William Granberry, orthopedic surgeon and associate professor at Baylor.

Learn more about finding proper running shoes here.

Carbo loading

Carbo loading is about maximizing the amount of storage carbohydrates you have in your muscle and liver. It correlates with greater endurance and less fatigue, fueling the muscles to exercise at a higher intensity.

“The idea is getting as much carbohydrates into the muscle and liver so you have fuel available during your marathon,” said Roberta Anding, registered sports dietitian at Baylor.

People should eat 10 to 12 grams of carbs per kilogram per day when carbo loading for a marathon. An average person weighing 70 kg (~150 lbs.) would have to eat a minimum of 700 grams of carbohydrates per day.

This is not the time to eat high fiber foods such as beans or high fiber breakfast cereals, as it can exacerbate gastrointestinal distress on race day. Eat carbs such as pasta, white rice, white bread, pancakes, cereal, fruit bars, fruit leather, sports bar/gels and even hard candy when carbo loading.

Carbo loading is not for everyone. If you run your first marathon and you jog slowly at a 4-mph pace, you do not need to carbo load because your intensity is lower, but as you train for competition and the intensity and duration of the activity increase, carbohydrate becomes your primary fuel. This type of runner should not overdo the carbohydrates, but they might want to stop to have some carbs during the race, such as a sports drink, running gel or goo.

Learn more about carbo loading for marathon running here.