BlueSoft Websites Acquired by YB Marketing, Expanding Digital Services

As our BlueSoft clients' businesses grow, they can now have access increasing levels of marketing support where before they needed to seek other resources.” — Kevin Dean, owner of YB Marketing and BlueSoft

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --BlueSoft Websites was acquired in the fall of 2025 by YB Marketing , a Rio Verde, Arizona–based Digital Marketing agency. YB Marketing has a long-standing history of supporting businesses through robust systems, marketing expertise, and proven processes.YB Marketing brings nearly 25 years of digital marketing experience across a wide range of industries. With a dedicated team of seven employees and additional contributors, we are able to offer more growing businesses new and innovative digital marketing services.For more than 10 years, BlueSoft Websites has created great small business websites for businesses just getting started or needing an upgrade to an existing website. BlueSoft clients will continue to receive the same personalized service and support they have trusted for years, now strengthened by a larger team and additional resources, as YB Marketing introduces clients to a world of digital marketing solutions including:-Branding-Custom website design and development-Local, regional, and national Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-Google Ads and other paid search outlets-Social media set up management and advertising-Customer Resource Management system (CRM)-Press releases, e-mail marketing, online presence management, content creation, blogging, and more.BlueSoft may be reached at https://BlueSoftMarketing.com or (623) 204-0767.

