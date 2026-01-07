Ecer.com Redefines Global Competitiveness for Exporting Enterprises

AI-powered B2B platform Ecer.com integrates intelligent automation and customer engagement tools to help exporters enhance global trade efficiency.

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global trade and cross-border e-commerce face increasing complexity, traditional foreign trade models are under growing pressure to adapt. Small and medium-sized exporters, in particular, continue to encounter challenges such as labor-intensive customer acquisition, fragmented operations, and inefficient communication across languages and time zones. With artificial intelligence entering a stage of large-scale commercial adoption, these structural obstacles are now being addressed through intelligent, technology-driven solutions. Ecer.com , a global mobile B2B marketplace serving international trade, is accelerating this transformation by embedding AI capabilities directly into core foreign trade workflows. Designed to support manufacturers and exporters in overseas market expansion, the marketplace integrates artificial intelligence across promotion management, inquiry conversion, real-time communication, and order facilitation—helping enterprises reduce operational costs while enhancing global responsiveness and competitiveness.Automated Operations Enhance Efficiency and Strategic FocusIn conventional digital trade operations, teams often spend significant time on repetitive tasks such as content updates and data maintenance. Ecer.com applies AI-driven automation to shift these activities to system-level execution, allowing human resources to focus on higher-value functions including market strategy development and customer relationship management. This human–machine collaboration model improves productivity while enabling more sustainable growth.Intelligent Promotion Optimizes Marketing PerformancePrecision marketing is being redefined through AI. Ecer.com's intelligent promotion system analyzes real-time market data, competitive trends, and user behavior to automatically generate advertising strategies, adjust bids, optimize creative materials, and allocate channels. This transition from manual campaign management to algorithm-based execution ensures that marketing budgets are deployed more efficiently, delivering higher-quality traffic and improved return on investment.AI Customer Service Enables 24/7 Global EngagementInquiry response speed and communication accuracy are critical factors in cross-border trade conversion. Ecer.com's AI customer service system combines real-time multilingual translation, industry terminology databases, and business dialogue models to provide instant, professional responses to global buyers. The system operates continuously across time zones, removing traditional barriers that limit international engagement. Shanghai Shenghua Cable (Group) Co., Ltd . is among the exporters that have adopted Ecer.com's AI inquiry solution to enhance overseas responsiveness. Prior to implementation, response times for overnight inquiries from Europe and North America often exceeded 12 hours. Following deployment, the company achieved 24/7 multilingual automated responses, reducing average response time to under 90 seconds. Within three months, real-time inquiry conversion rates increased by nearly 40%, while qualified business opportunities rose by more than 25%, strengthening its ability to capture global demand in real time.From Transaction Execution to Continuous IntelligenceBeyond facilitating individual transactions, Ecer.com leverages AI to generate long-term business intelligence. By analyzing customer interaction data, industry trends, and supply chain dynamics, the marketplace provides predictive insights into buyer preferences, emerging market opportunities, and potential operational risks. This enables exporters to transition from reactive sales models to proactive, insight-driven decision-making.According to Ecer.com, the application of AI in foreign trade is shifting from isolated use cases toward full-process integration. The marketplace aims to anchor artificial intelligence in real business scenarios, positioning it as a reliable, long-term growth engine for enterprises navigating the evolving global trade landscape.

