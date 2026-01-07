Dreame Showcases Best-Selling Cordless Vacuums at CES 2026, Elevating Efficient Home Cleaning

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CES 2026 officially opened in Las Vegas, bringing together global technology brands, industry leaders, media, and creators to explore the future of consumer technology. Smart home cleaning brand Dreame Technology is participating in this year’s CES, showcasing its best-selling cordless vacuums and demonstrating real-life cleaning experiences across different household scenarios.

CES 2026 runs from January 6 to 9. During the exhibition, Dreame is presenting its highly popular cordless vacuums, including the V30 and Z30, allowing attendees to experience their performance and cleaning effectiveness firsthand. In addition to its best-selling models, Dreame is also unveiling a brand-new lightweight cordless vacuum at CES for the first time, weighing just 0.85 kg, highlighting the brand’s continued innovation in ergonomic design and everyday usability.

This newly debuted product integrates Dreame’s AquaCycle™ 2.0 active water circulation floor-washing system, enabling true dry and wet cleaning in one device. By combining powerful vacuuming with real-time wet floor cleaning, the product expands the functional boundaries of cordless vacuums and offers a more efficient solution for diverse household cleaning needs. Its debut at CES attracted strong attention from visitors interested in lightweight, multifunctional cleaning solutions.

Dreame is also hosting a CES Session in an open area of the exhibition hall — an interactive showcase designed for the CES environment, where attendees can freely join and move around. The session features a mobile demonstration stage with a small seating area for short viewing. Scheduled for the morning of January 8, the session begins with a brief welcome and brand introduction from the host.

To provide a more intuitive understanding of real household usage, the session presents product videos of the V30 and Z30, demonstrating their performance in corner cleaning, carpet cleaning, suction power, and battery endurance across different home environments.

The Dreame V30 features AI-powered GapFree™ RoboArm edge-cleaning technology, paired with a flexible brush and foldable body to precisely clean corners, edges, and narrow spaces. Its TangleCut™ hair-cutting technology ensures smooth cleaning on thick carpets and pet hair without tangling, while the long-lasting battery supports extended cleaning sessions.

The Dreame Z30 delivers 310AW of powerful suction, intelligently detects floor types, and is equipped with HEPA filtration and a dedicated pet brush — making it ideal for large homes and multi-pet households. It provides efficient, continuous cleaning across hard floors, carpets, and hair-prone areas, meeting diverse daily cleaning needs.

The CES Session also invited KOLs for on-site interaction, showcasing the products in various usage scenarios. TikTok tech creator Kevnbianca (@kevnbianca) shared from a performance perspective:

“The V30 excels at edge cleaning and suction power, easily handling thick carpets and pet hair — it’s extremely convenient to use.”

Lifestyle couple creator Lindseyszn (@lindseyszn) commented from a daily household perspective:

“The Z30’s strong suction and long-lasting battery make daily cleaning far more efficient, reducing the need for frequent tidying and making the entire process effortless and worry-free.”

On January 7 (U.S. time), the Dreame booth welcomed a surprise appearance by NBA legend Derrick Rose, widely known as the “Windy City Rose” and the youngest regular-season MVP in NBA history. As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose earned global admiration through his explosive playing style and resilient spirit. With the Chicago Bulls set to retire his iconic No. 1 jersey, his legacy continues to be widely recognized.

Rose’s appearance instantly ignited excitement at the Dreame booth, drawing large crowds and enthusiastic fan interaction. The dynamic crossover between an NBA icon and Dreame’s cutting-edge cordless vacuum technology created a high-energy highlight moment at CES, pushing the on-site atmosphere to a new peak.

These interactions and perspectives underscore the convenience, efficiency, and real-world practicality of Dreame cordless vacuums in everyday home cleaning. Amid the vibrant CES environment, Dreame’s open exhibition area attracted a steady flow of attendees to watch the CES Session, experience hands-on demonstrations, explore the newly debuted lightweight dry-and-wet vacuum, and meet Derrick Rose — vividly showcasing the brand’s user-centric design philosophy and powerful performance.

Dreame’s presence at CES 2026 reaffirms its commitment to continuous innovation in high-performance cordless vacuum technology for the global market. By addressing real household needs and multi-scenario adaptability — from powerful deep cleaning to lightweight dry-and-wet solutions — Dreame continues to elevate the smart home cleaning experience worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

