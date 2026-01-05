Next steps for Eyes on the Road

Main, News Posted on Jan 5, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the next steps for Hawai‘i drivers looking to be our Eyes on the Road. HDOT has commissioned the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa College of Engineering and Blyncsy to distribute free dash cameras to collect information on the state of HDOT-managed roadways. This information will be automatically shared with road maintenance staff to alert crews to potholes and cracks, damaged guardrails, faded pavement markings, road debris and overgrown vegetation.

So far, 898 drivers have signed up on O‘ahu, 69 on Hawai‘i Island, 33 on Maui, 14 on Kaua‘i and one on Moloka‘i. To provide a comprehensive overview of the 982 miles of road and 744 bridges in the state inventory, HDOT is looking for 321 additional participants on Hawai‘i Island, 211 on Maui and 101 on Kaua‘i. O‘ahu sign-ups are full and will be prioritized by address to ensure coverage across the island.

Drivers selected for Eyes on the Road will receive an email from the University of Hawai‘i and instructions for pick up at the following locations beginning Jan. 5, 2026. Pickup hours will be Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Do not go to pickup locations unless you have received notification that you’ve been selected.

Dashcams can be picked up at HDOT Highways District Office Permit Windows following email confirmation at:

Kauaʻi: 1720 Haleukana Street, Līhuʻe

Maui: 650 Palapala Drive, Kahului

Oʻahu: 727 Kakoi Street, Honolulu

Hawaiʻi: 50 Makaala Street, Hilo

For Kona, go to the Airport Administration Office at 73-200 Kupipi Street next to the cell phone waiting lot.

Participants are also encouraged to share footage from their dashcams to provide kudos to those showing aloha on the road and to educate Hawai‘i drivers by using the hashtags #HIGoSafe or #Eyesontheroad. Appropriate videos may also be shared to @hawaiidot on Instagram.

More information on this initiative can be found at https://www.eng.hawaii.edu/eyes-on-the-road/

# # #