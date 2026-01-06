“We won’t rest until agents of chaos and violence are punished”

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement regarding the State’s case against 61 individuals, who are alleged to have conspired together to block the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

“In 2023, my office indicted 61 individuals on charges of Domestic Terrorism and organized criminal activity tied to the violence at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

“Last week, an activist Fulton County Court wrongly dismissed a portion, but not all, of the State's case against members and supporters of Antifa. Unfortunately, that same Fulton County Court wrongly interpreted the Constitution and the laws passed by our elected officials in the Legislature. We fundamentally disagree with that decision and will appeal this dangerous ruling to the highest court.

“While the Domestic Terrorism charges remain, we will also vigorously continue to prosecute criminals who pose a threat to our state.

“Georgians have seen the videos of violence that took place, shooting of police officers, attacks on law enforcement, riots in our streets, firebombing of government buildings, and more than $50 million in damages to private property. We are not Seattle. We are not Portland. We are not New York. In Georgia, that is Domestic Terrorism, and we do not look the other way.

“Too many news outlets have attempted to make this about ‘speech.’ Let me be clear – physical violence and destruction of property to shape public policy is not speech. It is Domestic Terrorism.

“We took action to keep Georgians safe, and we won’t rest until agents of chaos and violence are punished.

“I have directed my office to marshal all necessary resources to ensure those improperly dismissed cases will continue to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”