Washington, DC Artist SILKAFNF Issues Public Statement on Personal History and Creative Direction

The statement outlines background context, lessons learned, and how lived experience informs current music and brand focus.

Experience brings perspective. My focus now is accountability, discipline, and expressing that growth through my music and work.” — Astorcia Gilmore

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SILKAFNF, a Washington, DC–based music and apparel brand connected to the artist’s creative work, has released a public statement providing background context on personal history and how lived experience continues to inform current artistic direction and values.

The statement is intended to address public narratives, clarify past circumstances, and outline the principles guiding the artist’s music and brand moving forward. According to the release, the focus remains on accountability, growth, and creative expression shaped by real-world experience.

The artist was born in 1990 to Princess Astorcia and Wayne Perry, also known as Nkosi Zulu-El. He stated that early family circumstances, including long periods of separation from his father beginning in early childhood, shaped his understanding of responsibility, patience, and resilience. The statement emphasizes respect for both parents and notes that the artist does not engage in speculation or commentary regarding family matters beyond this acknowledgment.

In February 2025, federal authorities executed a warrant at the artist’s residence, resulting in charges related to controlled substances and a weapons offense. According to the statement, the artist accepted responsibility for the charges as presented through the legal process, retained counsel, and resolved the matter through a plea agreement and served a sentence. The artist stated that he did not cooperate with authorities in relation to any crimes or weapons, did not provide information against any individuals, and took full responsibility for his own case. He served the sentence imposed and has since completed that period of incarceration.

The statement further notes that the artist has consistently maintained that he acted independently, did not sell controlled substances, and did not hold weapons on behalf of others. While acknowledging that public narratives may differ, the artist emphasized that the legal outcome reflects personal accountability rather than external involvement.

During incarceration, the artist stated that the experience reinforced discipline, patience, and personal reflection. He maintained religious observance, attended weekly Jumu’ah prayers, and focused on self-improvement. He also acknowledged individuals who offered guidance and support during this period, including Harold Cunningham, as well as individuals identified as Unc, Nut, Lante, and Khalil, noting that their presence contributed to maintaining focus and perspective during incarceration.

Rather than revisiting past events, the statement emphasizes moving forward. The artist described the experience as a period of reassessment that clarified values, relationships, and long-term goals. According to the release, creative work produced today reflects growth informed by experience rather than past circumstance.

SILKAFNF, which stands for “All Family No Friends,” is described as a personal philosophy centered on loyalty, accountability, and enduring bonds. The brand and music are positioned as parallel expressions of lived experience rather than consumer-driven promotion.

The artist stated that current efforts are focused on music creation, responsible brand development, and contributing positively within the community. He also extended acknowledgment to individuals currently incarcerated, expressing encouragement toward perseverance and preparation for eventual freedom.

This release serves as a contextual statement rather than a promotional announcement and reflects the artist’s intent to allow future work to speak for itself.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.