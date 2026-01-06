Learn to identify trees by twigs, fruits, and bark at MDC virtual programs

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Ever wonder how to identify trees when they have no leaves? Learn how with a virtual Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program.

Staff with Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center will host two virtual sessions focused on Intro to Tree ID from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 10 and 6-7 p.m. Jan. 13.

Register for the Jan. 10 session by Jan. 8 at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214281

Register for the Jan. 13 event by Jan. 9 at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214282

MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will share the clues to help participants identify trees by their twigs, fruits, and bark. The virtual program is open to all ages, and both presentations will be the same. Two sessions are provided to manage the anticipated high attendance volumes, but registrants are asked to sign up for only one session to leave space for others.

Although this program is free, registration is still required. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link may be sent to them. For this program, only one registration will be needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.

To find out more about the virtual programs or other events at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo, near Branson.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.