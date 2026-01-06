Caldera introduces revolutionary heated and therapy solutions for pets

Heated Dog Beds For Large Dogs Small Dog Hip Brace Therapy Bed For Dogs Cold Therapy For Dogs

Discover how Caldera International is transforming pet care with innovative heated and therapeutic solutions for improved comfort and health.

CANBY, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canby, Oregon – At Caldera, the mission has always been simple: improve life through proactive care. From human hot and cold therapy products to now an innovative line of heated dog beds for large dogs , Caldera continues to redefine wellness for pets. By combining research, practicality, and veterinary expertise, the company delivers products that support comfort, recovery, and mobility for dogs of all sizes.“Pets are family, and their comfort is essential,” said Daniel Godfrey, President of Caldera International. “Our new hot and cold pet therapy system is built on the same principles that made our human therapy products successful: simplicity, durability, and effectiveness. Now, dogs and their owners can enjoy the benefits of proactive care without compromise.”From Humble Beginnings to Global InnovationCaldera’s story began in 1999 when Daniel Godfrey traveled across Oregon in an old Nissan truck, introducing a novel line of hot and cold therapy products to small-town pharmacies and general stores. The easy-to-use, reusable gel packs quickly earned a loyal following for their effectiveness in relieving muscle and joint discomfort.Over the years, Caldera expanded its reach globally, supplying hospitals, physical therapy clinics, retail stores, and consumers across the United States, Asia, and Europe. Today, the brand leverages decades of experience in human therapy to bring innovative solutions to pets, including Heated Dog Beds For Large Dogs, Cool Dog Beds Large, Small Dog Hip Brace , Therapy Bed For Dogs, and Cold Therapy For Dogs Proactive Pet Care SolutionsCaldera believes that comfort and mobility are essential to a dog’s quality of life. Their patented hot and cold pet therapy system (patent pending) offers a practical, veterinarian-approved approach to recovery, injury prevention, and everyday comfort. Key features include:● Heated Dog Beds For Large Dogs designed to reduce joint stiffness and improve rest for large breeds● Cool Dog Beds Large for temperature-regulated comfort during warmer months● Small Dog Hip Brace to stabilize joints and support mobility for smaller or aging dogs● Therapy Bed For Dogs to provide pressure relief and promote healing after injury or surgery● Cold Therapy For Dogs to manage inflammation and post-activity discomfortTogether, these products provide a complete wellness system for pets, enabling dog owners to integrate proactive care into daily routines.Designed with Safety, Durability, and Ease of UseAll Caldera pet products reflect the brand’s commitment to safety, practicality, and long-lasting performance. The heated dog beds for large dogs use controlled temperature technology to provide gentle warmth without risk of overheating. Every bed, brace, and therapy system is designed to withstand everyday use, ensuring pets remain comfortable, supported, and protected.A Commitment to Quality and Customer CareCaldera holds true to its core value of improving life through its products, from U.S.-based manufacturing to customer service worldwide. Their dedicated team works closely with veterinary rehabilitation experts to ensure that every pet therapy solution delivers measurable benefits.“Our goal is to help dogs move more comfortably, recover faster, and live happier lives,” added Godfrey. “Pet parents can trust that each Caldera product is backed by decades of experience, research, and a genuine commitment to animal wellness.”About CalderaCaldera International, Inc. is a global leader in innovative hot and cold therapy solutions for humans and pets. Based in Canby, Oregon, the company’s mission is to improve quality of life through practical, effective products that support mobility, recovery, and comfort. The brand’s pet product line includes Heated Dog Beds For Large Dogs, Cool Dog Beds Large, Small Dog Hip Brace, Therapy Bed For Dogs, and Cold Therapy For Dogs, all designed with safety, durability, and ease of use in mind.For more information or to explore Caldera’s pet wellness solutions, visit calderaintl.com or contact:Caldera International, Inc.294 NW 2nd AveCanby, OR 9701Call: +1.888.581.1200 | Local: 503.266.3400Fax: 503.266.3410Email: service@calderaintl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.