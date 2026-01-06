XJTLU addresses basic education challenges to advance future learning

From 19 to 20 December, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) held the Second Basic Education Annual Innovation Conference, bringing together over 300 frontline educators and thought leaders from across China. The conference focused on exploring “future ways of learning” and sharing innovative practices from real educational settings.

Reframing basic education

Professor Youmin Xi

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, opened the conference by addressing a key concern: the widespread anxiety surrounding basic education. He highlighted that academic pressure on students, unease among parents, and frustration among teachers are often rooted in a misalignment between educational objectives and students’ actual developmental needs.

“When education focuses solely on short-term assessment, instead of long-term personal growth, it inevitably creates tension,” he said.

Xiya Liu

The conference also featured leading voices in basic education reform, including Xiya Liu, Principal of Xiejiawan Education Group, Chongqing; Professor Enhong Feng, former president Shanghai Jianping High School; Professor Dianjun Wang, Principal of Beijing Daxing No. 1 High School, and more. Drawing on rich experiences from diverse regions and schools, they explored how basic education can centre on the growth and wellbeing of students.

Embedding innovation in real-world practice

Professor Wen Wang

According to Professor Wen Wang, Associate Dean for Primary and Secondary Education at XJTLU’s Academy of Future Education, the University is deeply committed to applying its research and innovation to practical contexts. Guided by student-centred, research-oriented, and interest-driven principles, XJTLU is working to embed its educational philosophy into everyday classrooms in basic education.

Professor Wang noted that XJTLU builds long-term, collaborative partnerships with various schools across different regions. This includes joint research projects, professional development for teachers, student study tours, and ongoing support for curriculum transformation.

“Every school serves students with different backgrounds and developmental needs,” she said in an interview. “We prefer to work alongside schools that share our educational philosophy and goals, embedding ideas into specific contexts, refining them through practice, and gradually identifying pathways that are right for each school.”

The Second Basic Education Annual Innovation Conference

As part of the conference, XJTLU also held the First Annual National Teaching Innovation Competition, where 33 finalist cases showcased diverse pedagogical experiments focused on student development.

Professor Xi reiterated the broader purpose of these efforts: “When technology is rapidly transforming the world, the question education needs to answer is not how to move faster, but how to help people grow better.”

By Xiaoyan Jin and Bo Kou

Translated by Xiangyin Han

Edited by Xinmin Han