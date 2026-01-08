CTK Unveils Revamped CTKCLIP.COM Making Planning Faster and Developing Simpler

The new global collaboration platform brings improvements in efficiency, making borderless cosmetics development faster.

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTK announced today that it has fully revamped CTKCLIP.com , its global B2B beauty development platform. Going beyond a simple design update, the renewal was designed to connect the entire process from product discovery and comparison to inquiries into a single workflow for faster and more efficient product development.CTKCLIP.COM is a digital platform designed to help brands develop and produce customized cosmetics more rapidly based on the information on more than 3,100 formulations and packaging options that reflect the latest beauty trends. Through the comprehensive update, the company expects a significant reduction in the time required across the entire cosmetics development process, along with dramatic gains in overall efficiency.For cosmetics brand managers and first-time founders, the most time-consuming stages of new product planning typically involve broad trend research, identifying the right manufacturing partners, and managing the inquiry-driven operational workflow that follows. In response, CTK focused on redesigning these inefficient processes into a more precise, streamlined, and agile development journey, one that aligns with the fast-paced nature of today’s beauty market.The most significant update in the renewal is a ‘step-based navigation system’ designed to reflect brands’ development decision-making workflows. The menu has been restructured around a goal-oriented discovery framework, allowing even first-time users to move intuitively from product exploration to the inquiry stage. Advanced filtering capabilities, covering key development criteria such as ingredients, clinical data, formulations, and packaging, enable users to quickly narrow down options that best match their objectives.In addition, an image, icon, and tag-driven information architecture has been applied to the Product Listing Pages (PLPs), allowing users to grasp key product attributes and differentiators at a glance without needing to enter individual product detail pages. The platform also introduces a multi-product inquiry feature, reducing repetitive one-by-one inquiries and significantly shortening the time required to submit inquiries.CTKCLIP.COM prioritizes product curation that align with development objectives through personalized recommendations based on browsing behavior and interests, as well as AI-powered analytical insights. According to the company, the introduction of real-time pricing and quotation capabilities is expected to further accelerate early-stage decision-making, shortening the timeline from defining a development direction to entering formal discussions.CTK also provides content in both Korean and English, ensuring that global partners and buyers share a consistent platform experience. Through this approach, the company aims to expand global business touchpoints and position CTKCLIP.COM as a central hub for global beauty development collaboration.Inyong Jung, CEO of CTK, commented, “This renewal marks a major inflection point in enhancing the platform experience, enabling brands to find faster, compare more easily, and inquire more seamlessly.” He added, “By maximizing product development efficiency for global brands and buyers, and by attracting new brands with diverse development needs to the platform, we plan to further expand CTK’s development and manufacturing capabilities, as well as our opportunities for global collaboration.”Get started at https://ctkclip.com/ For more details contact CTK Co., Ltd. Corporate Strategy Team:Hyuh Ahn, Head of Division: harryan@ctkclip.comKyuri Kim, Manager: kyurikim@ctkclip.comWebsites:Address :CTK : 234, Hyoryeong-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea.CTK OTC LABORATORIES: 1690 N Delilah St, Corona, California 92879, USA.

