Optometry Practice Marks Nearly Two Decades of Community Vision Care

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Star Optometry is marking nearly two decades of continued service in the region, reflecting its long-term role in providing comprehensive eye care and visual development evaluations for patients of varying needs. Since its establishment, the practice has emphasized clinical accuracy, patient education, and evidence-based optometric services.Founded by Dr. David Grisham and later expanded under the leadership of Dr. Jeremy Shumaker, the practice has broadened its clinical offerings beyond routine eye examinations . Its services include pediatric vision evaluations, functional vision assessments, and care for individuals experiencing visual conditions that may influence learning, balance, or daily activities.Over the years, clinicians at the practice have conducted detailed assessments focused on visual clarity, eye coordination, and ocular health. These evaluations support the identification of potential visual challenges that might otherwise go undetected and may affect academic performance, recovery after injury, or overall visual function.This milestone highlights the practice’s long-standing presence within the local healthcare landscape and its continued integration of research-informed clinical methods and diagnostic technologies . Ongoing professional development supports informed decision-making and individualized care planning.About Rising Star Optometry: Rising Star Optometry provides a range of diagnostic and developmental optometric services for children and adults. The practice applies evidence-based evaluation methods and clinically guided care planning to support long-term visual health management.

