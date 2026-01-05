AHA podcast: Technology That Gives Nurses More Time 

Wendy Kim, DNP, R.N., vice president and chief nursing officer of Henry Ford Health in Michigan, shares how the system’s virtual nursing program is reducing documentation burden, improving patient safety and giving nurses more time at the bedside. LISTEN NOW

