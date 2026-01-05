Stanton University Eliminates Application Fees for All Transfer Students

Anaheim Campus The Stanton Elks show what teamwork, heart, and hustle can achieve!

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to increase access to higher education, Stanton University has announced it is waiving application fees for all prospective transfer students. The new policy is designed to remove financial barriers for individuals seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees, including students from community colleges, universities, and those who are returning to their studies after a break.

The initiative makes any student holding academic credits from a U.S. institution eligible to apply to Stanton University at no cost. University officials state the policy is a direct reflection of their core mission: to provide pathways to a high-quality degree with demonstrably affordable tuition. By eliminating the upfront application cost, the university aims to encourage a broader range of students to take the next step in their educational journey.

“Our focus is on a student’s potential and their determination to succeed, not on administrative fees,” said a university spokesperson. “We recognize that many talented individuals—whether they are at a community college or looking to re-engage with their education—are ready to earn their degree. This policy ensures that the application process is as accessible as possible, allowing them to focus on their academic and career goals.”

This student-centric policy is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives by Stanton University aimed at enhancing value and support for its student body. The university has recently garnered attention for implementing a multi-year tuition freeze to ensure cost predictability and for its successful integration into the NAIA for athletics.

By removing this common hurdle, Stanton University is positioning itself as a key destination for transfer students in Southern California. The institution emphasizes its commitment to not only admitting these students but also providing the support necessary for them to graduate and build successful, lasting careers.

