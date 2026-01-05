BNB Plus Corp. (BNBX) Receives $1.2M Accelerated LineaDNA™ Order

Company Expects to Ship over $1.5M of LineaDNA in 1HCY2026 Inclusive of its recent $1.2M USD order, the Company expects to ship over $1.5M USD of LineaDNA to customers in the IVD and biotherapeutic markets in the first half of calendar year 2026.

Acceleration of Multi-Year Customer Agreement Represents Largest LineaDNA Order in Company History

BNB Plus Corp. (NASDAQ:BNBX)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) (“BNBX” or the “Company”), today announced that it has received a $1.2M USD order for LineaDNA, representing the largest LineaDNA order in Company history. The order is an acceleration of an existing customer's annual purchasing cadence, consolidating what was originally planned as a two-year order cycle into an accelerated delivery schedule expected to be completed by May 2026.BNB Plus (Nasdaq: BNBX) is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the comprehensive profile at https://b2idigital.com/bnbx The order was placed by a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under an existing supply agreement. The Company has previously announced LineaDNA purchases by this customer, including a $600,000 USD follow-on order in July 2025. This latest order reflects the customer's decision to accelerate their procurement timeline, resulting in planned delivery within five months rather than the typical two-year cycle.Inclusive of its recent $1.2M USD order, the Company expects to ship over $1.5M USD of LineaDNA to customers in the IVD and biotherapeutic markets in the first half of calendar year 2026.Today's announcement builds on the Company’s continued execution in its fulfillment of large LineaDNA orders. The Company recently announced it successfully manufactured and shipped a significant LineaDNA order valued at over $390,000 USD.About the LineaDNA PlatformThe LineaDNA platform is a proprietary, cell-free DNA production system leveraging the Company’s deep expertise in large-scale PCR being commercialized by the Company’s LineaRx, Inc. subsidiary. Unlike conventional plasmid-based DNA production methods, the LineaDNA platform produces high-fidelity DNA that is free of adventitious sequences, rapidly scalable, and readily amenable to chemical modification. It can generate DNA from 100 base pairs to 20 kilobases in quantities from milligrams to grams under RUO, GLP, and GMP quality grades.About BNB Plus Corp.BNB Plus unlocks streamlined access to the Binance ecosystem, delivering non-directional yield strategies and long BNB exposure, powering the future of blockchain through a transparent, actively managed BNB treasury. The Company’s differentiated strategy blends sophisticated DeFi yield generation with Binance-native opportunities, unlocking access to high-performance digital assets for investors traditionally excluded from the space. Formerly Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., BNB Plus continues to commercialize the Company’s proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and address various matters including, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated ability to ship accelerated or additional deliveries under one or more supply agreements, the future operating performance of the Company’s LineaRx subsidiary and/or the LineaDNA platform, and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions, risks relating to the Company’s operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of BNB and other cryptocurrencies, the illiquidity of the OBNB trust units owned by the Company, risks related to the Company’s ability to raise and deploy capital effectively, risks relating to an unproven yield generation strategy, the risk that the price of the Company’s common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds, risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate, the unknown future customer demand for DNA produced by its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its LineaDNA platform, the unknown future amount of revenues and profits that will result from its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its LineaDNA platform, risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, risks related to the unknown returns, liquidity and/or token accumulation that the Company’s BNB treasury strategy will generate, risks relating to market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to cryptocurrency, and regulatory developments affecting BNB or other digital assets, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.Visit www.BNB.plus for more information. Join our mailing list Web: www.BNB.plus X: https://x.com/BNBX_Corp ContactsInvestor Relations:John Ragozzino Jr., CFABnB@icrinc.comMedia:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.