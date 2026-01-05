Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage Expands Houston Relocation Services

Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage Logo Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage Truck

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage, a Houston-based moving company , announced continued expansion of its full-service moving and storage solutions designed to support residential and commercial relocations throughout the Greater Houston area.As demand continues to grow for dependable movers in Houston, the company is emphasizing a streamlined approach to planning, packing, transportation, and optional storage. Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage works with homeowners, apartment residents, and businesses seeking reliable crews, clear communication, and careful handling of belongings from start to finish.“Our focus is simple: preparation, professionalism, and accountability on every move,” said a company representative. “Whether a customer is relocating within Houston or planning a long-distance move, they want confidence that their belongings are handled with care and delivered as promised.”Services provided by Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage include: Local Moving : Coordinated residential moves across Houston and nearby communities Long-Distance Moving : Structured planning and transport for interstate relocationsCommercial & Office Moving: Business relocations designed to minimize downtimePacking Services: Professional packing for kitchens, fragile items, and electronicsStorage Solutions: Secure short-term and transitional storage optionsSpecialty Moving: Extra care for heavy, oversized, or delicate itemsThe company notes that early planning plays a major role in a successful move, particularly during peak seasons and month-end schedules. Customers are encouraged to request estimates in advance to ensure availability and accurate planning.About Johnnie T. Melia Moving & StorageJohnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage is a professional moving company based in Houston, TX, offering residential and commercial moving services, packing solutions, long-distance relocations, and storage options. The company focuses on dependable service, careful handling, and clear communication throughout every stage of the moving process.Address: 2527 Fairway Park Dr, Houston, TX 77092, United States

