Lloydshare Loyalty Participated in LASOS 2025 Summit in Punta Cana

Lloydshare Loyalty Rewards

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloydshare Loyalty proudly participated in RCI’s LASOS 2025 (The Latin American Shared Ownership Summit), held in Punta Cana. LASOS, now in its 12th edition, has become the leading event for the vacation ownership and tourism-oriented real estate industry throughout Latin America. This year’s summit brought together more than 250 industry leaders, including top developers, resort executives, and innovators from across the region.The event featured over 30 international speakers, among them Gaby del Bosque, CEO of Lloydshare Limited Incorporated, who participated as a distinguished panelist. Her insights contributed to a comprehensive three-day agenda centered on innovation, marketing, technology, legal updates, consumer trends, and leadership. LASOS continues to provide an influential environment where experts can share perspectives and explore the future of shared ownership in a rapidly evolving tourism landscape.In addition to attending key sessions and panels, Lloydshare enhanced its presence by serving as an official Coffee Break sponsor, offering further visibility among developers, partners, and decision-makers. This sponsorship aligned with Lloydshare’s ongoing commitment to collaboration, transparency, and supporting high-level industry dialogue.“LASOS is one of the most valuable platforms for meaningful conversations and strategic partnerships in our sector,” said Gaby del Bosque. “It allows us to connect with leaders who are shaping vacation ownership across Latin America, share our experience, and ensure that loyalty-driven financial solutions remain aligned with the needs of today’s travelers.”Strategic Benefits for LloydshareLloydshare’s participation at LASOS 2025 helped advance several vital objectives, including: strengthening relationships with top developers, Clubs, and regional partners, expanding visibility within the Latin American vacation ownership market, gaining insight into evolving legal frameworks, consumer preferences, and marketing trends, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration and continued product alignment.About LloydshareAward-winning Lloydshare Limited Incorporated is a Panamanian company that partners with select Vacation Ownership resorts worldwide. The company provides a unique Loyalty Repayment product to members across Mexico, the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Lloydshare also offers a freestanding Loyalty Plan for vacation owners who are not affiliated with partner resorts.Through Lloydshare Consulting, the company conducts specialized market research and offers tailored guidance to key resort staff. Established in 2000, the Lloydshare team brings decades of industry experience focused on improving member retention and delivering loyalty rewards. Terms and Conditions apply. Lloydshare has consistently honored every eligible claim and is recognized for its streamlined, efficient, and customer-centered approach.

