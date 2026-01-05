Alaska’s Mining Revolution Is Creating a Sustainable, Smart, and Essential Future
ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaska’s mining sector continues to drive opportunity across the state. In 2023, the average wage for workers in the industry hit $122,568. That amount is nearly double the state’s private-sector average. Over 11,800 people held mining-related positions last year, and more than 70% of those jobs went to Alaska residents.
The work reaches far beyond the mine sites. Businesses in over 90 communities supported the sector in 2023, contributing everything from transportation and engineering to catering & lodging. In total, $1.1 billion went to Alaska-based goods and service providers.
Mining helps fund public safety, education, and transportation. Mines were the largest property taxpayers in Fairbanks, Juneau, and the Northwest Arctic Borough. The state collected $136 million in government revenues from the industry, while local governments received $50 million. Mining is good for Alaska because of the overall impact on the economy and the consistent wage increases available for workers in the industry.
Support also extends to Alaska Native Regional and Village Corporations, which received $235 million in royalty payments last year. Since 1989, those payments have totaled $3.2 billion. Mining companies contributed $5.7 million to Alaska nonprofits, $1.5 million to the University of Alaska and vocational training programs, and $1.1 million to civic, business, and industry organizations.
