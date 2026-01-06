gift cards market size gift cards market trends gift cards market analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Gift Cards Market to Surpass $2,636 billion in 2029. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $47,553 billion by 2029, the Gift Cards market is estimated to account for nearly 5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Gift Cards Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the gift cards market in 2029, valued at $952,944 million. The market is expected to grow from $490,585 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rise in globalization and cross-border gifting and favorable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Gift Cards Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the gift cards market in 2029, valued at $853,546 million. The market is expected to grow from $432,382 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rise in prepaid and reloadable cards, rising popularity of personalized gift options and surge in online shopping and e-commerce.

What will be Largest Segment in the Gift Cards Market in 2029?

The gift cards market is segmented by type into universal accepted open loop, sports gift card, e-gifting, restaurant closed loop, retail closed loop and miscellaneous closed loop. The e-gifting market will be the largest segment of the gift cards market segmented by type, accounting for 37% or $964,486 million of the total in 2029. The e-gifting market will be supported by the rise in online shopping, increased smartphone usage, growing adoption of digital payment methods, preference for contactless and convenient gifting options and the expansion of social media and e-commerce platforms for promotional activities.

The gift cards market is segmented by price range into includes low (0-200 US$), medium (200-400 US$) and high (above 400 US$). The medium (200-400 US$) market will be the largest segment of the gift cards market segmented by price range, accounting for 47% or $1,242,167 million of the total in 2029. The medium (200-400 US$) market will be supported by the increasing popularity of corporate incentives, growing adoption of digital and e-gift cards, rise in consumer spending on experiences, expansion of loyalty programs and demand for customizable gift card options for special occasions.

The gift cards market is segmented by application into personal finance, marketing and promotions, hospitality and travel, education, non-profit and charity and other applications. The personal finance market will be the largest segment of the gift cards market segmented by application, accounting for 38% or $970,158 million of the total in 2029. The personal finance market will be supported by the increasing adoption of digital payment methods, growing preference for budgeting tools, convenience of gifting, rise in e-commerce and online shopping and the popularity of prepaid cards for financial management.

The gift cards market is segmented by end user into retail establishment and corporate institutions. The retail establishment market will be the largest segment of the gift cards market segmented by end user, accounting for 68% or $1,785,704 million of the total in 2029. The retail establishment market will be supported by the growing demand for convenient gifting solutions, rising consumer spending in retail stores, expansion of branded retail chains, increasing adoption of digital payment methods, integration of loyalty programs with gift cards.

What is the expected CAGR for the Gift Cards Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the gift cards market leading up to 2029 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Gift Cards Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global gift cards market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital payment ecosystems, consumer gifting behavior, corporate incentive programs, and omnichannel retail strategies worldwide.

Rise In Prepaid And Reloadable Cards - The rise in prepaid and reloadable cards will become a key driver of growth in the gift cards market by 2029. Prepaid and reloadable cards have become increasingly popular due to their flexibility, offering consumers the ability to spend up to a set amount without needing traditional bank accounts or credit cards. This trend has been particularly appealing to younger consumers, those without access to credit and individuals managing their finances. With the rise of cashless transactions, these cards provide a secure and convenient alternative to cash and checks. The growth of e-commerce and mobile wallet applications has further boosted the adoption of e-gift cards and prepaid cards, allowing for seamless digital transactions across various platforms. This shift has led to a surge in demand for both prepaid and reloadable gift cards. As a result, the rise in prepaid and reloadable cards is anticipated to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Rising Popularity Of Personalized Gift Options - The rising popularity of personalized gift options will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the gift cards market by 2029. The growing trend of personalized gift cards, which can include custom designs, messages and experiences, is reshaping the gifting market. Retailers are offering a variety of customizable options, from physical cards with personal messages to digital cards with photos or interactive elements. The rise of experience-based gifts, such as dining or travel, further enhances the emotional appeal of personalized cards, aligning them with the recipient's interests. Social media has amplified this trend, as influencers and brands promote personalized gifting, driving consumer demand for unique, tailored gift card experiences across industries. Consequently, the rising popularity of personalized gift options is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Globalization And Cross-Border Gifting - The rise in globalization and cross-border gifting will serve as a key growth catalyst for the gift cards market by 2029. The increasing global mobility of individuals—driven by tourism, business travel, migration and international work opportunities—has made cross-border gifting more prevalent. E-gift cards have become a preferred solution, offering instant delivery and bypassing the challenges of international shipping. Many retailers now provide digital gift cards that can be redeemed worldwide, making them a convenient option for sending gifts, especially during peak seasons. Additionally, businesses with a global presence increasingly use e-gift cards for corporate gifting to reward employees, clients and partners across countries, further driving demand in the international market. Therefore, this rise in globalization and cross-border gifting is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Consumer Preference For Cashless Gifting Options - The consumer preference for cashless gifting options will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the gift cards market by 2029. The preference for cashless gifting options like gift cards is driven by their convenience, as they are easy to purchase online or in-store and can be instantly delivered, particularly in digital form. In addition, security concerns around carrying cash in an era of increasing cyber threats make digital gift cards an attractive alternative. Unlike cash or traditional checks, digital gift cards are easily traceable, reducing the risk of theft or loss. They provide recipients with the flexibility to choose their own gifts from a wide range of options, appealing to consumers who may find it challenging to pick the perfect gift. Their versatility across both online and offline stores further adds to their attractiveness for last-minute or long-distance gifting. Consequently, the consumer preference for cashless gifting options is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Gift Cards Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the retail gift cards market, the gift cards for e-gifting market, the medium range (200-400 US$) gift cards market and the gift cards for digital financial rewards market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2,664 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the growing preference for cashless transactions, increasing adoption of digital payment platforms, and expanding consumer demand for flexible and personalized gifting solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward digital commerce and financial rewards, enabling seamless, secure, and convenient transactions that are reshaping consumer engagement and loyalty strategies across the global gift cards industry.

The retail gift cards market is projected to grow by $889,126 million, the gift cards for e-gifting market by $688,470 million, the medium range (200-400 US$) gift cards market by $619,197 million and the gift cards for digital financial rewards market by $466,834 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

