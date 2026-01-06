Marinas Global Market Report 2026 Marinas Global Market Report 2026 Marinas Global Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Marinas Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Marinas Market to Surpass $24 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Participatory Sports market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $382 billion by 2029, with Marinas to represent around 6% of the parent market. Within the broader Recreation industry, which is expected to be $2,120 billion by 2029, the marinas market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Marinas Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the marinas market in 2029, valued at $8,083 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,702 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth is supported by the increasing maritime trade and fleet expansion and government investments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Marinas Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the marinas market in 2029, valued at $7,210 million. The market is expected to grow from $5,987 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the expansion of tourism industry and strengthening marine infrastructure investments.

What will be Largest Segment in the Marinas Market in 2029?

The marinas market is segmented by type into private and public. The private market will be the largest segment of the marinas market segmented by type, accounting for 71% or $17,032 million of the total in 2029. The private market will be supported by the growing number of individual yacht owners seeking exclusivity and privacy, rising disposable incomes among high-net-worth individuals, increased development of private waterfront properties, strong demand for personalized and premium dockside services, preference for secure and gated marina environments, tax incentives or ownership benefits in certain jurisdictions and the trend toward long-term private berth leasing.

The marinas market is segmented by port type into seaport and inland port. The seaport market will be the largest segment of the marinas market segmented by port type, accounting for 71% or $17,092 million of the total in 2029. The seaport market will be supported by proximity to key international marine routes, the presence of larger docking infrastructure to accommodate bigger vessels, growing demand from global yacht traffic, integration with international tourism ports, development of large-scale marina villages and waterfront hubs, improved customs and immigration services for foreign-flagged boats and clustering of maritime commercial activities.

The marinas market is segmented by application into pleasure marinas, fishing marinas, commercial marinas and military marinas. The pleasure marinas market will be the largest segment of the marinas market segmented by application, accounting for 59% or $14,174 million of the total in 2029. The pleasure marinas market will be supported by increasing ownership of leisure boats and yachts, growing lifestyle-driven demand for recreational boating, rising popularity of luxury vacations and waterfront experiences, strong interest in marina-linked resort amenities, steady rise in yacht clubs and private member marinas, expansion of sailing tourism in tropical and temperate regions and enhanced marina services like spas, dining and concierge.

What is the expected CAGR for the Marinas Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the Marinas Market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Marinas Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global marinas market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape coastal tourism, waterfront real-estate, and marine service ecosystems worldwide.

Expansion Of Tourism Industry - The expansion of tourism industry will become a key driver of growth in the marinas market by 2029. As global tourism expands particularly in coastal areas, demand for marine-based recreational activities is increasing. Experiences such as sailing, yachting, island tours and luxury cruises are gaining popularity among both international and domestic travelers. Marinas play a critical role in supporting these activities by offering essential services including docking, fueling, provisioning and leisure amenities, positioning them as vital infrastructure in the tourism value chain. The rise of all-inclusive nautical tourism packages, especially in popular destinations has led to increased occupancy rates and expanded marina services. Simultaneously, the shift toward luxury and experiential travel is boosting demand for premium offerings like private yacht charters and waterfront amenities. This trend is pushing marinas to invest in high-end infrastructure and services. As a result, marinas are becoming increasingly integral to the tourism ecosystem, fueling their market growth. As a result, the expansion of tourism industry is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Cruise Tourism - The expansion of cruise tourism will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the marinas market by 2029. The expansion of cruise tourism is driving significant investment in coastal infrastructure, including the development and upgrade of marinas near cruise terminals. These marinas benefit from enhanced access, utilities and shoreline improvements, making them more attractive to both local and international boaters. Rising cruise passenger volumes fuel demand for small excursion vessels that operate from marinas, boosting occupancy and revenue. Additionally, the influx of tourists supports marina-based services such as equipment rentals, fueling and dining, enhancing profitability. In premium destinations, luxury yacht marinas are being developed alongside cruise ports to cater to affluent travelers. This cruise and marine facilities positions marinas as key growth assets in coastal tourism hubs. Consequently, the expansion of cruise tourism is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Maritime Trade And Fleet Expansion - The increasing maritime trade and fleet expansion will serve as a key growth catalyst for the marinas market by 2029. The expansion of global maritime trade and commercial fleets is driving significant investment in coastal infrastructure, leading to the development of multi-use waterfront zones that integrate ports, marinas and recreational areas. These upgrades improve marina accessibility through dredging and shared infrastructure, making them more attractive to boaters. Increased vessel traffic along coastlines raises demand for services such as docking, refueling and maintenance some of which marinas now provide, even to small commercial vessels. This growing demand supports marina development in strategic, high-traffic locations. Additionally, many port cities are creating mixed-use waterfronts that combine shipping docks, cruise terminals and leisure marinas, particularly in tourism-heavy regions, further boosting marina visibility and growth potential. Therefore, this increasing maritime trade and fleet expansion is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Strengthening Marine Infrastructure Investments - The strengthening marine infrastructure investments will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the marinas market by 2029. Investments in marine infrastructure are increasingly focused on expanding docking capacity and modernizing facilities to meet rising demand from yacht and boat owners. Upgrades such as floating berths, piers and mooring systems improve accessibility and reduce berth wait times, directly boosting marina utilization and revenue. Enhancing supporting services—fuel stations, maintenance yards, utility hookups and security—helps attract long-term users and marine tourists. These improvements are often part of broader coastal development plans that integrate hospitality and entertainment, increasing visitor traffic and commercial opportunities. Additionally, the adoption of smart technologies and sustainable solutions like electric charging stations and automated docking systems enhance operational efficiency and environmental appeal, positioning marinas for future growth. Consequently, strengthening marine infrastructure investments to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Marinas Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the private marinas market, seaport marinas market, and pleasure marinas market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $12 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the rising global demand for recreational boating, expanding waterfront tourism, and increasing investments in premium berthing and marina hospitality infrastructure. This momentum is further supported by the modernization of coastal facilities, integration of smart-marina technologies, and the surge in leisure yachting activities among high-income consumers. Together, these dynamics are reshaping the broader marinas industry by accelerating the development of high-value, service-rich marina ecosystems designed to enhance visitor experience, operational efficiency, and long-term economic sustainability.

The private marinas market is projected to grow by $4,064 million, the seaport marinas market by $4,401 million, and the pleasure marinas market by $3,396 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

