LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Weather Forecasting Services Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. Within the broader Professional Services industry, which is expected to be $7,969 billion by 2029, the Weather Forecasting Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Weather Forecasting Services Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the weather forecasting services market in 2029, valued at $1,240 million. The market is expected to grow from $734 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of maritime transport and growth in aviation sector.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the weather forecasting services market in 2029, valued at $938 million. The market is expected to grow from $759 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives and growth of renewable energy projects.

What will be Largest Segment in the Weather Forecasting Services Market in 2029?

The weather forecasting services market is segmented by type into onshore weather forecasting services and offshore weather forecasting services. The onshore weather forecasting services market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting services market segmented by type, accounting for 81% or $2,416 million of the total in 2029. The onshore weather forecasting services market will be supported by the increasing demand for agricultural planning, rising frequency of extreme weather events, growing need for infrastructure protection, expanding industrial and construction activities, enhanced disaster preparedness and response strategies.

The weather forecasting services market is segmented by forecast type into nowcast, short-range, medium range, extended range and long range. The short-range market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting services market segmented by forecast type, accounting for 39% or $1,159 million of the total in 2029. The short-range market will be supported by the growing need for accurate 1 to 3-day forecasts across industries like agriculture, transportation and event planning, increased reliance on weather-dependent operations, adoption of automated weather stations, expansion of smart city initiatives and demand for early warning systems to mitigate disaster risks.

The weather forecasting services market is segmented by purpose into operational efficiency and safety. The safety market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting services market segmented by purpose, accounting for 77% or $2,295 million of the total in 2029. The safety market will be supported by the increasing need to protect lives and property from severe weather events, regulatory requirements for disaster preparedness, advancements in early warning systems and alert technologies, growing public awareness of weather-related risks and integration of weather data into emergency response planning.

The weather forecasting services market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting services market segmented by organization size, accounting for 76% or $2,284 million of the total in 2029. The large enterprises market will be supported by the increasing need for comprehensive and customized weather data solutions, investment capacity for advanced forecasting technologies, integration of weather insights into large-scale operational planning, focus on risk management and regulatory compliance and growing adoption of AI and big data analytics for predictive decision-making.

The weather forecasting services market is segmented by industry into transportation, aviation, energy and utilities, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail and other industries. The aviation market will be the largest segment of the weather forecasting services market segmented by industry, accounting for 24% or $733 million of the total in 2029. The aviation market will be supported by the need for accurate flight route planning, demand for real-time weather updates to ensure passenger safety, regulatory requirements for weather compliance, increasing air traffic volume and advancements in predictive weather technologies.

What is the expected CAGR for the Weather Forecasting Services Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the weather forecasting services market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global weather forecasting services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape the operational efficiency, risk management strategies, and decision-making processes across industries worldwide.

Rising Climate Change Patterns - The rising climate change patterns will become a key driver of growth in the weather forecasting services market by 2029. Climate change is fuelling the demand for advanced weather forecasting as extreme events like hurricanes, floods and heatwaves become more frequent and severe. Accurate, timely forecasts are essential for governments, organizations and individuals to prepare and respond effectively. This trend is boosting investment in sophisticated forecasting technologies that support early warning systems and disaster management. Additionally, urban planners and infrastructure developers increasingly rely on detailed climate data to build resilient, future-proof projects. Together, these factors are accelerating growth in both public and private sectors, making weather forecasting services vital for managing climate risks and ensuring sustainable development. As a result, the rising climate change patterns is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Weather Monitoring For Disaster Management - The increase in weather monitoring for disaster management will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the weather forecasting services market by 2029. The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters are driving strong demand for accurate, real-time weather forecasting. Advanced early warning systems enable governments, emergency responders and communities to take proactive measures, minimizing damage and saving lives. As investments in disaster preparedness grow, there is greater adoption of sophisticated weather monitoring technologies. This fuels expansion in the weather forecasting market, with a broadening customer base that includes public agencies, NGOs and private organizations focused on disaster response and management. Consequently, the increase in weather monitoring for disaster management is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Aviation Sector - The growth in aviation sector will serve as a key growth catalyst for the weather forecasting services market by 2029. As global air traffic expands, airlines face increased challenges from weather hazards like turbulence, icing and low visibility, making accurate and timely weather forecasts essential for safety and operational decisions. Advanced weather data enables optimized flight routes that reduce fuel consumption, emissions and delays, boosting efficiency and cost savings. Integration of real-time weather information into modern aircraft systems and air traffic management further drives demand for high-quality forecasting. Additionally, the rise of new, complex routes through volatile weather zones compels the aviation industry to invest heavily in reliable weather services to maintain safety and performance. Therefore, this growth in aviation sector is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives - The favorable government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the weather forecasting services market by 2029. Governments invest heavily in upgrading meteorological infrastructure—like weather satellites, radar and observation networks—to improve forecasting accuracy and coverage. These upgrades strengthen the foundation for both public and private weather service providers, enabling them to deliver more reliable forecasts. Supportive policies and regulations also play a key role, especially in sectors such as agriculture, aviation, maritime, disaster management and energy, where weather monitoring is often mandated for safety and compliance. Additionally, government-backed research and pilot programs focused on advanced forecasting models, AI and climate tools accelerate technological innovation. Consequently, the favorable government initiatives is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Weather Forecasting Services Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the onshore weather forecasting services market, the weather safety forecasting solutions market, the weather forecasting services for large enterprises market, the short-range weather forecasting services market and the weather forecasting services for aviation market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2029, driven by ising demand for hyperlocal forecasts, increased climate-related risk management needs, and the rapid expansion of data-driven decision-making across transportation, energy, agriculture, and emergency response sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced forecasting technologies such as AI-enabled modelling, real-time sensor integration, and satellite-based analytics that enhance accuracy, operational readiness, and safety outcomes. As industries prioritize precision forecasting and proactive risk mitigation, these segments are positioned to fuel transformative growth within the broader weather forecasting services industry.

The onshore weather forecasting services market is projected to grow by $792 million, the weather safety forecasting solutions market by $761 million, the weather forecasting services for large enterprises market by $716 million, the short-range weather forecasting services market by $445 million and the weather forecasting services for aviation market by $264 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

