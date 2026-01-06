waste recycling services global market waste recycling services market waste recycling services market outlook

The Business Research Company's Waste Recycling Services Market In 2029

Expected to grow to $82.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Waste Recycling Services Market to Surpass $83 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Waste Management And Recovery Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $240 billion by 2029, with Waste Recycling Services to represent around 35% of the parent market. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $23,934 billion by 2029, the Waste Recycling Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Waste Recycling Services Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the waste recycling services market in 2029, valued at $32,565 million. The market is expected to grow from $23,998 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing awareness about plastic pollution, landfill space shortages.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Waste Recycling Services Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the waste recycling services market in 2029, valued at $19,087 million. The market is expected to grow from $14,667 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the growing waste generation, landfill space shortages and increasing investments in waste-to-energy facilities.

What will be Largest Segment in the Waste Recycling Services Market in 2029?

The waste recycling services market is segmented by waste type into compost and food waste, glass and fiberglass, metal scraps, waste paper and other types. The waste paper market will be the largest segment of the waste recycling services market segmented by waste type, accounting for 35% or $29,279 million of the total in 2029. The waste paper market will be supported by the increasing demand for recycled paper products, growing awareness of environmental sustainability, government regulations promoting recycling and reducing landfill waste, the rising need for cost-effective raw materials in paper production, and technological advancements in paper recycling that improve efficiency and quality.

The waste recycling services market is segmented by service into collection service and disposal service. The collection service market will be the largest segment of the waste recycling services market segmented by service, accounting for 63% or $52,004 million of the total in 2029. The collection service market will be supported by the increasing volume of waste generation, growing urbanization, rising consumer awareness of waste segregation and recycling, government regulations promoting organized waste collection and recycling, and advancements in collection technologies such as smart bins and automated systems that enhance efficiency.

The waste recycling services market is segmented by application into municipal, agricultural, construction, industrial and other applications. The municipal market will be the largest segment of the waste recycling services market segmented by application, accounting for 45% or $37,227 million of the total in 2029. The municipal market will be supported by the increasing volume of urban waste, government regulations requiring municipalities to manage waste efficiently, and the rising demand for sustainable waste management solutions at the local level.

What is the expected CAGR for the Waste Recycling Services Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the waste recycling services market leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Waste Recycling Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global waste recycling services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape waste management and sustainability practices worldwide.

Increasing Efficient Waste Management – The increasing efficient waste management will become a key driver of growth in the waste recycling services market by 2029. Innovations in sorting and processing technologies, such as automated material recovery facilities (MRFs) and artificial intelligence (AI) - driven systems, further boost the efficiency of recycling by enabling faster, more accurate material processing, which drives further adoption by businesses and municipalities. Efficient waste management processes reduce operational costs by minimizing labor, energy consumption, and processing time, making recycling services more affordable and accessible to both businesses and consumers. Improved waste management systems have led to higher recycling rates, with a greater proportion of waste being properly sorted, recycled, and diverted from landfills. As a result, the growth of increasing efficient waste management is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Awareness About Plastic Pollution - The growing awareness about plastic pollution will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As awareness of the environmental impact of plastic pollution grows, industries and governments face increasing pressure to address plastic waste, leading to a surge in demand for plastic recycling services. Businesses and municipalities are seeking more efficient recycling solutions, as they aim to recycle a larger volume of plastic materials. Additionally, stricter regulations and policies, such as bans on single-use plastics, extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, and recycling mandates, are compelling businesses to meet legal requirements, thereby boosting the demand for effective plastic waste management services and supporting market expansion. Consequently, the growing awareness about plastic pollution is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Landfill Space Shortages - The landfill space shortages will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. As landfill space continues to shrink, there is mounting pressure on governments, businesses, and municipalities to explore alternative waste management solutions. Recycling presents a viable approach by diverting waste from landfills and recovering valuable materials, which, in turn, drives the expansion of recycling programs and services. With the growing expense of landfilling, both public and private sectors are increasingly investing in advanced recycling technologies and infrastructure. This shift is expected to accelerate the development of more efficient recycling systems, enhance processing capacity. Therefore, this landfill space shortages is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Increased Investments In Waste-To-Energy Facilities - The increased investments in waste-to-energy facilities will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. Investments in waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities promote a more diversified waste management approach that combines both recycling and energy recovery, enhancing the overall efficiency of waste systems. By converting non-recyclable waste, such as contaminated materials or certain plastics, into usable energy like electricity or heat, WTE technologies complement traditional recycling efforts. This integrated strategy ensures that recyclables are better separated and directed to dedicating recycling facilities, thereby boosting the capacity of recycling programs. Consequently, the increased investments in waste-to-energy facilities is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Waste Recycling Services Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the waste collection and recycling solutions market, the municipal waste recycling services market, and the other waste recycling services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $28 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing government emphasis on sustainable waste handling, rapid urbanization leading to higher waste generation, and the adoption of advanced recycling technologies that improve recovery efficiency. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward circular economy models, stricter environmental compliance mandates, and growing commercial demand for sustainable waste management solutions, fuelling transformative growth within the broader waste recycling services industry.

The waste collection and recycling solutions market is projected to grow by $12,543 million, the municipal waste recycling services market by $9,092 million, and the other waste recycling services market by $6,805 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

