Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Trends

The Business Research Company’s Primary Biliary Cholangitis Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market to Surpass $1 billion in 2029. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,355 billion by 2029, the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the primary biliary cholangitis market in 2029, valued at $522 million. The market is expected to grow from $303 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising smoking and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the primary biliary cholangitis market in 2029, valued at $466 million. The market is expected to grow from $335 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising smoking and increasing mergers and acquisitions.

Request a free sample of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13520&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market in 2029?

The primary biliary cholangitis market is segmented by treatment type into drugs and liver transplantation. The drugs market will be the largest segment of the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by treatment type, accounting for 146% or $1,455 million of the total in 2029. The drugs market will be supported by increasing disease prevalence, advancements in treatment options and strategic industry initiatives.

The primary biliary cholangitis market is segmented by diagnosis into magnetic resonance elastography (MRE), magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), ultrasound, fibro scan, cholesterol test, antibody tests, liver tests and other diagnoses. The liver tests market will be the largest segment of the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by diagnosis, accounting for 35% or $345 million of the total in 2029. The liver tests market will be supported by increased disease awareness, technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditure.

The primary biliary cholangitis market is segmented by end user into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and other end-users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by end user, accounting for 71% or $710 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by increasing healthcare expenditure, advancements in early detection, the introduction of novel therapies and increased awareness of the disease.

What is the expected CAGR for the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the primary biliary cholangitis market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global primary biliary cholangitis market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape clinical care pathways, drug development priorities, and patient outcomes worldwide.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure - The increasing healthcare expenditure will become a key driver of growth in the primary biliary cholangitis market by 2029. Increased funding supports pharmaceutical innovation, enhances treatments, and advances clinical research. Better insurance coverage and reimbursement improve access to therapies, while expanded healthcare infrastructure facilitates early detection and treatment, increasing patient adoption. As a result, the increasing healthcare expenditure is anticipated to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Geriatric Population - The growing geriatric population will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the primary biliary cholangitis market by 2029. PBC primarily affects older adults, particularly women, and its prevalence increases with aging. This growing demographic fuels demand for advanced diagnostics and treatments, as elderly individuals are more susceptible to autoimmune and liver diseases. Consequently, the growing geriatric population is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Surge In Liver Cancer - The surge in liver cancer will serve as a key growth catalyst for the primary biliary cholangitis market by 2029, PBC leads to bile duct inflammation, increasing the risk of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). As more patients progress to liver cancer, demand for effective treatments rises. Proper PBC management is crucial for successful liver transplants, further boosting the need for targeted therapies. Therefore, this surge in liver cancer is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/primary-biliary-cholangitis-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the primary biliary cholangitis drugs market, the hospitals based primary biliary cholangitis care market and the primary biliary cholangitis for liver diagnostics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in targeted therapeutic development, rising diagnostic accuracy through biomarker-based and imaging innovations, and expanding access to specialized hepatology care across hospital networks. This surge reflects the increasing adoption of evidence-based treatment pathways, early screening protocols, and precision-medicine approaches that enable timely diagnosis, improved patient management, and enhanced clinical outcomes, fuelling transformative growth within the broader Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) market landscape.

The primary biliary cholangitis drugs market is projected to grow by $512 million, the hospitals based primary biliary cholangitis care market by $247 million, and the primary biliary cholangitis for liver diagnostics market by $140 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.