Strateva Healthcare Acquires Meridian Health Partners

Founders Adil Nasir and Natalie Macdonald continue in leadership roles following the transaction.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, December 18th, Strateva Healthcare announced that it has completed the acquisition of Meridian Health Partners and its subsidiaries in a single transaction involving a combination of cash and equity consideration. Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition consolidates governance, operations, and intellectual property under a unified structure designed to support scale and long-term value creation.Strateva Healthcare is a New York-based healthcare services organization focused on acquiring and integrating established healthcare businesses. The firm partners with proven leadership teams to align technology, governance, and operations under cohesive structures that support sustainable growth.Meridian Health Partners was founded by Adil Nasir and Natalie Macdonald as an integrated healthcare management organization supporting multi-site clinical operations across Florida's west coast. The company built centralized systems across operations, management, and technology to drive consistency, scalability, and improved patient access.In a conference call with both founders, Nasir said, "I'm really optimistic about what we can accomplish in this new structure. It's a great fit for our goals, and it gives us more capability to do what we already do best, but under a more cohesive operating platform that allows us to grow faster."Macdonald added, "Technology has always been a major pain point for the healthcare companies we've been involved in, and plugging into a more streamlined structure will make scaling much more efficient. Ultimately, this positively affects patient lives and allows us to create a bigger impact, which is something Adil and I really look forward to."The transaction reflects continued consolidation across the healthcare management services sector, as founder-led operators increasingly pursue structural realignment to support scale and operational efficiency.

