SolaDrive Improves Odoo Security with Backups and PCI

LOS ANGELES, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolaDrive has introduced changes to how it protects Odoo systems. The company now gives more attention to keeping data safe and reducing risks that can stop daily work. Businesses that use Odoo every day to keep track of sales and payments and customer information should pay attention to these changes.Many companies depend on Odoo to run important parts of their business. If the system goes down or data gets lost, work slows or stops. SolaDrive wants to lower these risks by taking better care of the servers where Odoo runs.The company offers managed Odoo hosting for businesses that do not want to manage servers on their own.Daily Backups Keep Business Data SafeOdoo is where all businesses store their important information. This includes reports, product lists, invoices, and names of customers. Losing this information can make you feel stressed and confused.To stop this from happening, SolaDrive now backs up Odoo systems every day. The backup process copies data every day. It also makes extra copies every week.If something goes wrong, like a server problem or accidental deletion, the backup allows the system to return to an earlier state. This helps businesses continue their work without starting over.The company runs these backups automatically. Business owners do not need to press buttons or remember schedules. Such an arrangement makes things easier for teams that do not have technical staff.SolaDrive uses the same backup method for both VPS systems and larger dedicated servers. This means small and large businesses get the same level of care for their data.PCI Compliance Support for Safer PaymentsMany businesses use Odoo to send bills and accept payments. When money moves through a system, security becomes very important.Businesses that use Odoo to process card payments can now use SolaDrive to meet PCI compliance. PCI rules help keep payment information safe and make it less likely that it will be used for bad things.The company does not handle payments for businesses. Instead, it protects the hosting system and helps meet technical safety needs. This help makes it easier for businesses to keep payments safe without having to worry about how their servers are set up.This configuration is useful for businesses that use Odoo for online sales, subscriptions, or invoices. Their daily work is further protected by this.Same Security for VPS and Dedicated ServersSolaDrive offers different hosting options. Some businesses use VPS systems. Others use dedicated servers. The company applies the same security rules to all setups.Businesses using managed Odoo VPS systems receive daily backups, system checks, and secure access controls. These setups work well for small and growing teams.Larger businesses often choose dedicated servers. These servers give more space and control. SolaDrive still runs the same backups and monitoring on these systems.By doing this, the company makes sure every Odoo system gets equal attention, no matter the size.Monitoring Helps Prevent Bigger ProblemsKeeping a system safe also means keeping it running. SolaDrive watches its servers throughout the day.If something slows down or stops working, the team checks the issue. Early action helps prevent long outages and serious problems.This monitoring allows businesses to keep working without checking server status themselves. It also reduces the chances of small issues becoming big ones.Focus on Simple and Reliable HostingSolaDrive built these changes to keep hosting simple and reliable. The company understands that most businesses want systems that just work.Daily backups protect data. PCI support improves payment safety. Monitoring keeps systems running. Together, these steps reduce stress for businesses using Odoo.The company continues to review how it manages hosting systems. It looks for ways to keep data safe and reduce downtime as needs change.About SolaDriveSolaDrive provides managed hosting services for businesses that use Odoo. The company supports Odoo systems on VPS and dedicated servers. SolaDrive focuses on keeping systems stable, data protected, and servers monitored so businesses can focus on their work.Contact InformationSolaDrivesales@soladrive.com

