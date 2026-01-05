Technical Textiles Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Technical Textiles market is dominated by a mix of global textile manufacturers and regional specialty innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced high-performance fibers, smart textile solutions, and sustainable production processes to strengthen market presence and meet evolving industrial and consumer demands. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and entry into emerging application segments.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Technical Textiles Market?

According to our research, The Freudenberg Group led global sales in 2023 with a 1% market share. The Technical Textiles and Filtration division of the company is completely involved in the technical textiles market provides nonwovens, filtration solutions, and technical textiles for applications in automotive, construction, energy, and healthcare.

How Concentrated Is the Technical Textiles Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 3% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s technical complexity, capital-intensive manufacturing requirements, and the need for high reliability and performance in industrial applications. Leading vendors such as Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Nichicon Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., KEMET Corporation, TDK Corp., Kaimei electrical engineering Co. Ltd., Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Rubycon Corporation, Hitachi AIC Inc. (Resonac), and Alcon Electronics Pvt. Ltd. dominate through established manufacturing expertise, broad product portfolios, and strong client relationships, while smaller firms cater to specialized and niche requirements. As demand for high-performance capacitors grows across automotive, energy, and industrial sectors, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to further strengthen the position of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o The Freudenberg Group (1%)

o Toray Industries Inc. (0.5%)

o Asahi Kasei Corporation (0.4%)

o Milliken & Company (0.4%)

o Johns Manville (0.4%)

o DuPont de Nemours Inc. (0.3%)

o Mitsui Chemicals (0.2%)

o 3M Company (0.2%)

o SRF Limited (0.1%)

o International Textile Group (0.1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Heytex Bramsche GmbH, Roswell Textiles, XFS Global LLC, VPC Group Inc., HeyTex USA Inc., Fibrix LLC, Arville Textiles Limited, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Marina Technical Textiles, Stedfast Inc., MW Canada Limited, FilSpec Inc., Logistik Unicorp Inc. and Roswell Textiles are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Kumaraguru Institutions, SRF Limited, Welspun Technical Textiles Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Graphene-X, Shandong Ruyi Technology Group, Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai Challenge Textile Co., Ltd., Teijin, Epson, Bailu Group, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Hyosung, Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc., Daehan Synthetic Fiber Co., Ltd. and Korea Fibers Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), COISNE et LAMBERT, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Teintures et Apprêts Danjoux (TAD), Chomarat Group, Aunde Group, Heathcoat Fabrics Ltd. and Baltex are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: RETEX A.S., JUTA A.S., Sinterom Technical Textiles, Baltex and SVITAP s.r.o. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Arville, Santista Têxtil, Texcom S.A., Dalila Têxtil, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding GmbH and Henrik Ellerbæk A/S are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Advanced fabric line is transforming to be modular and customizable, enabling adaptation to various industrial requirements while consistently delivering core performance features.

• Example: My Textile Fabric New Range Of Technical Textiles (May 2025) assigns enhanced performance, durability, and multifunctionality to meet evolving industrial and consumer application demands.

• These innovations use advanced fabrics engineered with cutting-edge materials and technologies to provide enhanced strength, durability, and functional properties.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching new products and solutions to drive future growth and strengthen market position

• Enhancing manufacturing capabilities through advanced automation and sustainable production processes

• Focusing on smart textiles and functional applications to meet evolving safety, healthcare, and environmental demands

• Leveraging digital supply chain platforms and Industry 4.0 technologies for efficient production, traceability, and global distribution.

