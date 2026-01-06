REX Delivers Multi-Country Carbon Solutions and Powers Global Decarbonization with Blockchain Tokenization

REX uses blockchain tokenization to deliver verified carbon and renewable credits with unmatched accuracy, transparency, and scale across Africa.

As Africa’s carbon markets move toward a projected 4× expansion by 2030,Tokenization is the cornerstone of REX’s ability to deliver precision, transparency, and trust in carbon markets.”” — Trey Jarrard

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewvia Environmental Exchange (REX) Delivers Multi-Country Carbon Solutions for Global Corporates Across AfricaRenewvia Environmental Exchange (REX), a leading platform for carbon and renewable energy credit procurement, announced the engagement of a three-year, multi-country turnkey carbon solution for a global conglomerate operating across four African markets: Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, and Angola.The engagement addressed diverse regulatory environments and project types, enabling the client to meet enterprise-level decarbonization goals with precision and transparency. Through REX, the client achieved:• 72,000+ Renewable Energy Certificates (R-RECs) procured, verified, transferred, and retired• 50,000+ metric tons of CO₂e offsets fully verified• Optimized pricing through transparent market intelligence• Audit-ready reporting and retirement managed on the client’s behalfFrom mini-grids to utility-scale solar, industrial processing to e-mobility projects, REX matched Africa’s renewable and carbon assets with global corporate sustainability requirements—delivering legitimacy, transparency, and scale in one platform.________________________________________Tokenization: The Engine Behind Accuracy and EfficiencyREX leverages blockchain-enabled tokenization to transform carbon and renewable energy credits into secure, traceable digital tokens. This innovation ensures:• Immutable Proof of Ownership – Every credit is tokenized and recorded on a blockchain ledger, guaranteeing authenticity and eliminating double counting.• Real-Time Traceability – From generation through transfer and retirement, tokenization provides end-to-end visibility for corporates and auditors.• Operational Efficiency – Digital tokens streamline transactions, reduce administrative overhead, and accelerate credit retirement—making REX the most efficient and accurate platform in the market.“As Africa’s carbon markets move toward a projected 4× expansion by 2030, corporations face a critical question: not whether to participate, but whether their platform can deliver verified impact at scale,” said Trey Jarrard, CEO at Renewvia Environmental Exchange. “Tokenization is the cornerstone of REX’s ability to deliver precision, transparency, and trust in carbon markets.”________________________________________What Sets REX Apart1. RE100-Certified Verification – Every credit meets leading corporate sustainability standards, ensuring no greenwashing.2. Blockchain-Enabled Tokenization – Secure, immutable, and fully traceable credits from generation to retirement.3. Real-Time Market Intelligence – Transparent pricing and fair compensation for developers, who retain up to 93% of revenues compared to industry averages of ~30%.REX continues to empower corporations with turnkey solutions for carbon and renewable energy credit procurement—covering the entire lifecycle from sourcing to reporting.________________________________________About Renewvia Environmental Exchange (REX)REX is a global platform delivering verified carbon and renewable energy credit solutions for corporations seeking to meet sustainability and decarbonization targets. Leveraging blockchain technology, tokenization, and market intelligence, REX ensures transparency, legitimacy, and efficiency across emerging and established carbon markets.Media Contact:Info@renewvia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.