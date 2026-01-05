PenTest.WS Introduces Neuron, an Enterprise Platform Built to Replace Fragmented Pentest Workflows at Scale

Neuron dashboard, pentest tooling built for teams at scale

Neuron re-architects pentest operations for scale, unifying reporting, QA, and workflows for enterprise and government teams.

Pentest operations don’t break because of people. They break because tools weren’t designed for scale. Neuron was built to give large teams a foundation that actually holds.” — Adam Benwell, Founder & CEO, PenTest.WS

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly a decade of building and operating penetration testing software used by consulting firms and government agencies worldwide, PenTest.WS today announced the availability of Neuron, a new enterprise platform designed to support how large pentest teams actually work at scale.

Neuron is not a version update. It is a ground-up re-architecture of the PenTest.WS platform, created in response to a problem its founders observed repeatedly as organizations grew: tools designed for individual testers and small teams quietly become operational bottlenecks once firms begin working at scale.

“Most pentest tools work well early on,” said Adam Benwell, Founder and CEO of PenTest.WS. “They rely on tribal knowledge, disconnected workflows, and a lot of manual effort holding things together. As firms grow and teams scale, that stops working. Inconsistency isn’t a people problem — it’s an architecture problem. Neuron exists because pentest operations at scale require a different foundation.”

Over the past nine years, PenTest.WS has been used by penetration testing consultancies and government organizations in the United States and abroad, including defense-related agencies and regulated environments where deployment control, reporting quality, and auditability are critical.

Through that experience, the team observed a consistent pattern: as pentest firms grow past 20 or more consultants, workflows fragment across multiple tools — notes, reporting, quality assurance, timelines, file sharing, and client communication — increasing overhead, slowing delivery, and introducing risk.

Neuron was built specifically to address that operational reality by consolidating core pentest workflows into a single system designed for scale.

With Neuron, reporting begins during testing rather than after it ends, quality assurance becomes part of the workflow instead of a bottleneck, teams collaborate with shared context rather than guesswork, and clients stay informed without additional meetings or manual updates. The result is faster delivery, more consistent output, and reduced operational friction across large teams.

Neuron is available exclusively to enterprise customers and supports private and on-premise deployments, reflecting the requirements of consulting firms and government organizations that cannot rely on multi-tenant SaaS platforms. The platform is modular, allowing firms to enable only the capabilities they need while maintaining centralized control over workflows, reporting standards, and client delivery.

“Neuron wasn’t built to win feature comparisons,” added Benwell. “It was built to support real pentest operations — the kind that involve growing teams, parallel engagements, and real accountability to clients and regulators.”

Neuron is available now by private demo for qualified enterprise customers. PenTest.WS is currently onboarding select consulting firms and organizations transitioning from fragmented toolchains to a unified operational platform.

About PenTest.WS

Founded in 2017, PenTest.WS is a penetration testing platform built for pentesters, by pentesters. Used by consulting firms and government organizations worldwide, PenTest.WS enables high-quality testing, consistent reporting, and operational scalability without losing sight of how real security work gets done.

For more information, visit https://pentest.ws/press.

