World’s First Publicly Documented Cryptographic Audit Trail for cTrader Live Trading Workflows

VeritasChain unveils world-first live cTrader PoC, following earlier prop firm PoCs, enabling independent verification of execution logs.

This work shows that verifiable audit trails for trading systems can be implemented without changing existing platforms or relying on trust. Our goal is not endorsement, but independent verification.” — Tokachi Kamimura, Founder, VeritasChain Standards Organization

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain today announced the publication of the world’s first publicly documented and independently verifiable cryptographic audit trail implementation for cTrader-based trading workflows, validated in a live trading environment.The release follows earlier proof-of-concept (PoC) deployments with proprietary trading firms and represents the first completed PoC specifically targeting cTrader, one of the most widely used trading platforms in the retail and prop trading ecosystem.This milestone demonstrates how cryptographically verifiable audit trails can be generated for real-world trading activity without modifying the underlying trading platform or requiring vendor endorsement.The reference implementation, published as open-source, applies VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.1 to cTrader order and execution events using a non-invasive sidecar architecture. Trading events are captured via official APIs and processed asynchronously to generate tamper-evident evidence using cryptographic hash chains, Merkle trees (RFC 6962), and digital signatures (Ed25519).Unlike conventional audit logs stored in databases or flat files, the generated audit trail allows independent third parties to mathematically verify that recorded trading events have not been altered or selectively omitted. Verification does not require access to internal systems, administrator privileges, or trusted intermediaries.The published repository includes:- A cTrader reference trading agent implementation- A complete evidence pack derived from a live trading environment- Event-level cryptographic certificates- Merkle-based batch integrity proofs- Reproducible verification scripts enabling third-party validationAll datasets included in the public evidence pack have been carefully processed to protect confidentiality. Personal information, account identifiers, and sensitive operational details have been cryptographically masked or redacted while preserving verifiability of the audit trail structure.To assess novelty and prior art, VeritasChain consolidated findings from five independent research analyses conducted between December 2025 and January 2026. These analyses covered academic literature, open-source repositories, vendor documentation, patent databases, and multilingual technical communities. No publicly documented prior art was identified that meets all required criteria for cryptographic audit trails in cTrader-based trading workflows.Based on this research, VeritasChain has published a “Publicly Documented World-First Evidence Report” detailing the methodology, scope, and confidence assessment supporting the claim. The report concludes with high confidence (90%+) that no prior publicly documented and independently verifiable implementation exists for cTrader.Importantly, this announcement does not constitute a product certification, regulatory endorsement, or approval. The reference implementation and evidence pack are provided solely for technical demonstration, research, and independent verification purposes.By demonstrating cryptographic auditability in a live cTrader environment, VeritasChain aims to contribute to ongoing discussions around transparency, algorithmic trading oversight, and AI governance, particularly as global regulatory frameworks increasingly emphasize verifiable record-keeping over trust-based assurances.Reference implementation repository:https:// github .com/veritaschain/vcp-ctrader-rta-referencePublicly documented world-first evidence report:

