Dr. Michael Sohl's XCel Smile Dental Implants Procedure

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry , a recognized Center of Excellence by Nobel Biocare, announced the launch of its proprietary XCel Smile Dental Implants procedure. The XCel Smile system is an advanced, fully digital refinement of the traditional All-on-4 dental implant technique , designed to deliver immediate function, superior precision, and highly predictable aesthetic results for patients needing full-arch replacement.The new XCel Smile procedure leverages four decades of Dr. Sohl's implant expertise combined with a seamless, fully digital workflow. It eliminates the use of outdated analog impressions and physical models, replacing them with real-time virtual surgical planning, intraoral scanning, 3D printing, and CAD/CAM zirconia milling. This integrated approach, supported by an in-house lab, allows patients to receive their temporary, screw-retained teeth within approximately 90 minutes of surgery."In implant dentistry, precision and speed directly translate to a better patient experience and a superior long-term outcome," said Dr. Michael Sohl, founder and clinical director of Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry. "The XCel Smile is the culmination of years of technical refinement, bringing GPS-assisted surgical accuracy and a patient-centric, iterative design process to full-arch restoration. Our goal is to make the journey to a confident, balanced smile efficient, predictable, and comfortable."Associate Dr. Isabel Hanson further strengthens the practice’s commitment to providing an unparalleled patient experience. Dr. Hanson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, including specialized training in complex full-mouth rehabilitations and advanced digital technologies, including the delivery of XCel Smile.Key differentiators of XCel Smile include:Immediate Functionality: Patients leave the same day with 3D-printed temporary teeth, allowing immediate aesthetic and functional satisfaction.Superior Accuracy: Implants are placed using GPS-assisted navigated surgery based on pre-planned virtual models, minimizing trauma and maximizing precision.Iterative Design: Patients "test-drive" their smile with the temporaries for three months, allowing for digital refinement before the final, durable zirconia prosthesis is milled.Streamlined Workflow: The in-house digital lab enables an "Amazon Prime-level efficiency" compared to traditional weeks- or months-long processes.XCel Smile is ideal for patients in Stuart, Port St Lucie, Palm City, and surrounding areas who are missing most or all of their teeth, are denture-intolerant, and are seeking a long-term, permanent solution. Consultations for the procedure often lead to surgery being scheduled as soon as the next day, based on individual patient eligibility.Key Facts:Services: XCel Smile Dental Implants (Advanced All-on-4), Full Arch Restoration, Dental Implants, Digital Smile Design.Approach: Fully Digital Workflow, GPS-Assisted Navigated Surgery, Zirconia Prosthetics.Appointments: (772) 287-3010, https://www.drsohl.com/contact-us/ Location: 853 SE Monterey Commons Blvd, Stuart, FL, 34996About Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry (Boilerplate)Founded in 1981, Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry provides excellence in dental-facial aesthetics and advanced restorative care to the Stuart, Palm City, and Port St. Lucie communities. Led by Dr. Michael Sohl, who has been placing dental implants since 1984, the practice is recognized as a Center of Excellence for Nobel Biocare All-on-4 dental implants. Dr. Sohl specializes in life-changing full-arch reconstructions, veneers, and cosmetic procedures, utilizing an all-inclusive, cutting-edge digital treatment experience to deliver smiles that restore health, confidence, and facial harmony.

