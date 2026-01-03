Triple V Exceeds Expectations on GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is Dec 2nd

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triple V, a La Jolla -based nonprofit focused on youth development and education, marked its first-ever GivingTuesday campaign in 2025 by raising over $800 to support its scholarship, mentorship, and internship programs for young leaders ages 14 to 24. Through its Fellowship community, Triple V connects students with financial support, guidance from mentors , and real-world career opportunities that help them build confidence, develop skills, and step into leadership roles.​The need for Triple V’s work continues to grow as today’s youth navigate rising education costs, competitive job markets, and the lasting social impacts of the pandemic. Triple V’s model addresses these gaps by spotlighting young leaders and surrounding them with a supportive network of peers and professionals, increasing access to resources that many students would not otherwise have.​For GivingTuesday 2025, Triple V set an ambitious goal to raise $5,000 in operating support to keep its life-changing programs going strong. While the campaign fell short of that target, the more than $800 raised represents a meaningful early win for a young organization running its first formal fundraising effort, helping to fund scholarships, mentor seminars, and internship support for students.​Triple V views this inaugural campaign as a foundation to build on, demonstrating that donors are eager to invest in the next generation of change makers. The organization plans to use lessons from this GivingTuesday to expand its outreach, deepen community partnerships, and invite even more supporters to help young people learn, grow, and thrive in future campaigns.

