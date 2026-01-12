Mindcore Technologies Announces ShieldHQ Integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

Mindcore’s ShieldHQ Integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon to Enable Real-Time, Risk-Based Enforcement Across Network, Identity, and Data Layers.

Integrating ShieldHQ with CrowdStrike gives us real-time visibility and control over risk, ensuring data and system access are always aligned with current threat conditions.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies, a leader in secure and resilient enterprise architecture, today announced a new integration between ShieldHQ and the AI-native CrowdStrike Falconplatform. ShieldHQ is Mindcore’s flagship security solution, purpose-built by combining two advanced technologies—Stealth Networking and a Secure Data Enclaves architecture—into a single, exclusive platform for enterprises with strict governance and compliance requirements, such as those in healthcare and finance.This joint solution unifies endpoint, identity, network, and workspace context to help organizations contain threats faster, reduce lateral movement, and protect sensitive data while minimizing operational complexity.Continuous Trust Authorization Across Network and Workspace LayersShieldHQ’s network extends CrowdStrike’s endpoint and identity protection beyond detection and into active enforcement across both the network and the secure workspace. By continuously ingesting CrowdStrike device and identity risk scores via API, ShieldHQ dynamically adjusts access, segments network pathways, and governs workspace access to protected data enclaves in real time.When elevated risk is detected, ShieldHQ can automatically isolate a device, restrict user access, or sever connectivity to sensitive applications and data without disrupting legitimate users. This identity-aware, behavior-driven approach enables adaptive authorization across the entire user session, not just at login.“ShieldHQ was designed by taking two powerful technologies and engineering them into one unified solution,” said the CEO of Mindcore Technologies. “By combining stealth networking with a secure data enclave built on isolated data enclaves, and integrating that architecture with CrowdStrike’s risk intelligence, we give organizations the ability to see, decide, and act before threats escalate. This is preemptive cyber defense in practice.”Real-Time Containment and Data Protection by DesignTraditional security tools often operate in silos, leaving gaps between endpoint detection, network enforcement, and data protection. ShieldHQ eliminates those gaps by functioning as an intelligent control plane. While CrowdStrike serves as the detection and risk assessment engine, ShieldHQ executes real-time containment and access decisions across both infrastructure and workspace layers.If a user’s risk score increases due to suspicious behavior, ShieldHQ can immediately segment their network access, isolate their endpoint, and restrict access to sensitive data enclaves. This prevents lateral movement and data exposure before a breach can spread.Key benefits of the ShieldHQ and CrowdStrike integration include:Predictive Patient Zero IsolationProactively contain emerging threats by correlating endpoint, identity, network, and workspace risk signals.On-Demand Endpoint and Workspace IsolationInstantly segment devices, users, and secure workspace sessions when risk thresholds are exceeded.Dynamic, Risk-Based AuthorizationContinuously adjust access rights throughout the session based on real-time posture, not static credentials.Secure Data EnclavesProtect sensitive data inside isolated, policy-controlled workspaces that remain inaccessible even if endpoints are compromised.Granular Policy EnforcementApply attribute- and score-based controls across networks, applications, and protected data environments.Customer Success:A leading financial services organization is piloting the joint solution to protect customers, employees, contractors, and vendors. By enforcing identity-based segmentation and controlling access to sensitive data through ShieldHQ’s secure data enclave technology, the organization strengthens its defenses without disrupting day-to-day operations.“With ShieldHQ and CrowdStrike working together, we gain real-time visibility into user and device risk and the ability to act on it immediately,” said a senior executive in charge of technology and security. “We can now enforce Zero Trust principles across both the network and the workspace, ensuring that access to critical systems and data always aligns with current risk. That level of control is a meaningful advantage for us.”Turning Zero Trust Into a Living SystemThis integration transforms Zero Trust from a static framework into a continuously enforced operating model. Rather than stopping at authentication, ShieldHQ applies ongoing verification and enforcement across network connectivity, workspace access, and protected data environments. Device and identity signals are evaluated in real time, ensuring that access privileges consistently reflect current risk conditions.For more information about ShieldHQ and the Mindcore Technologies and CrowdStrike partnership, please visit the Mindcore website.About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore Technologies delivers mission-critical security and compliance solutions designed for organizations operating in high-risk, high-stakes environments. Our approach is built on preemptive cyber defense, combining military-grade stealth networking, secure data enclave architectures, and AI-driven risk intelligence. Through ShieldHQ, we architect resilient Zero Trust systems that anticipate threats, limit exposure, and transform security into a strategic business advantage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.