LearningMole Opens 3,900-Video Educational Library for Licensing to Publishers and EdTech Platforms

LearningMole is published in Belfast but has users worldwide Learn about Cleopatra in Spanish – one of over 500 free educational videos on LearningMole STEM Teaching Resources - Ulster-Scots Innovators - Sunspots Free Irish-language learning resource: High Five Facts from Educational Voice and LearningMole Kids recycling facts - recycling facts for kids - video resources by Learning Mole

Belfast-based animation studio offers ready-made animated learning content for global distribution

Publishers can license our entire library or specific collections, rather than spending years and significant budgets producing content from scratch.” — Michelle Connolly, Founder LearningMole

BELFAST, CO. ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LearningMole, the educational content platform created by Belfast-based animation studio Educational Voice, is offering its library of over 3,900 animated educational videos for licensing to publishers, EdTech platforms, and education providers worldwide.The library covers a broad range of educational topics including science, mathematics, English, coding, history, geography, and financial literacy, with content available in English, Spanish, and Irish. All videos are professionally produced using 2D animation and designed to engage primary and early secondary age groups.Michelle Connolly, Founder of Educational Voice and LearningMole, said: "We've spent years building a comprehensive library of educational content that's already proven to engage young learners. Publishers and platforms looking to add quality animated content to their offerings can now license our entire library or specific subject collections, rather than spending years and significant budgets producing content from scratch."A Proven Library With Global ReachThe LearningMole library isn't untested content waiting for an audience. The videos have already accumulated over 19 million views and 489,000 hours of watch time across 198 countries through the platform's YouTube channel, which has grown to more than 261,000 subscribers.This performance data provides evidence that the content works. Publishers and platforms licensing LearningMole videos aren't taking a chance on unproven material – they're accessing content with demonstrated engagement across diverse global audiences.The watch time metrics are particularly significant for educational content. High watch time indicates that children aren't just clicking on videos but staying engaged through to completion, absorbing the educational material rather than clicking away after a few seconds.Strong viewership spans English-speaking markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand, alongside substantial audiences in countries where English is used in education, including India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.African nations including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt demonstrate consistent engagement, as do Middle Eastern markets including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. European viewership extends across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Scandinavia, while South American audiences in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico show growing engagement.This geographic spread demonstrates that the content appeals to children across different educational contexts and cultural backgrounds, making it suitable for licensing into diverse international markets.Comprehensive Subject CoverageThe library spans multiple educational areas, providing breadth that allows publishers and platforms to address diverse learning needs through a single licensing relationship.Science and STEMScience content forms a substantial portion of the library, covering topics from the solar system and weather systems to biology, chemistry, and physics concepts appropriate for young learners. Videos explain natural phenomena including tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and earthquakes, combining visual spectacle with scientific accuracy.STEM content extends to coding and technology, with programming concepts explained accessibly for children with no prior experience. As digital skills become increasingly important, this content addresses growing demand from schools and parents.Artificial intelligence content has been added recently, providing age-appropriate explanations of technology that increasingly shapes children's daily lives. This forward-looking content helps licensees address emerging interest in digital literacy and AI awareness.MathematicsMaths content covers core concepts from basic numeracy through to more advanced topics for older primary students. Visual explanation through animation makes abstract mathematical concepts concrete and understandable, supporting learners who struggle with traditional text-based instruction.Topics include arithmetic, fractions, geometry, measurement, and problem-solving approaches. The animated format allows complex mathematical relationships to be demonstrated visually, making connections that static diagrams cannot convey.English and LiteracyLanguage and literacy content supports reading, writing, grammar, and comprehension skills. The animated format engages reluctant readers while reinforcing core English skills.Grammar concepts that often confuse young learners become clearer through visual demonstration and memorable examples. Vocabulary development, sentence structure, and comprehension strategies are all covered within the library.HumanitiesHistory, geography, and cultural content provides breadth beyond STEM subjects. Videos covering Vikings, ancient civilisations, world geography, and cultural topics demonstrate that quality animated content can make humanities subjects as engaging as science for young audiences.Religious education and cultural awareness content helps children understand different traditions and perspectives. Geographic content covers physical and human geography, from climate zones and ecosystems to cities and cultural regions.Financial LiteracyA growing collection of financial literacy content addresses increasing demand for money management education for children. Age-appropriate explanations of saving, spending, budgeting, and basic economics fill gaps that many children experience in their learning.s financial education gains prominence globally, this content positions licensees to address growing interest from parents and educators. The content makes money concepts accessible without oversimplifying the principles children need to understand.LanguagesThe library includes over 500 videos in Spanish and a collection of Irish-language content developed with COGG funding. This multilingual capability allows publishers to address language learning markets or serve Spanish and Irish-speaking educational communities.The Spanish library covers the same subject breadth as the English content, providing genuine educational value rather than simple language translation. Irish-language content supports Gaeltacht schools and Irish-medium education across Ireland.Flexible Licensing OptionsLearningMole offers multiple licensing models to suit different business needs and market approaches.Platform IntegrationEdTech platforms, learning management systems, and online education providers can license content for integration into their existing platforms. Videos stream within the licensee's interface, providing seamless access for their users without redirecting to external sites.This model suits platforms seeking to expand their content library quickly without the time and expense of original production. Licensing provides immediate access to thousands of videos that would take years to produce independently.Integration can be customised to match platform requirements, with technical support available to ensure smooth implementation. Platforms can select specific content categories or access the full library depending on their user needs.Territorial LicensingPublishers and distributors can secure licensing rights for specific countries or regions. This approach suits organisations with strong distribution networks in particular markets who want to offer localised educational content packages.Territorial licensing can be structured as exclusive or non-exclusive depending on commercial requirements, allowing for premium exclusive arrangements or broader non-exclusive distribution.This model works particularly well for educational publishers with established relationships in specific markets. A publisher strong in Southeast Asia, for example, could secure rights for that region while other publishers serve different territories.Subject-Specific LicensingOrganisations focused on particular educational areas can license specific subject collections rather than the entire library. A STEM-focused platform might license science and mathematics content, while a language learning provider might focus on the Spanish video library.This flexibility allows multiple non-competing organisations to license different portions of the library, maximising the content's commercial potential across diverse market segments.Subject-specific licensing also suits organisations testing the market before committing to broader arrangements. A platform could license one subject area initially, then expand to additional subjects as they validate demand.White-Label SolutionsPublishers seeking branded content can license videos for white-label use, presenting the content under their own branding or as co-branded material. This approach suits established publishers wanting to expand their video offerings without visible third-party branding.White-label arrangements typically command premium pricing reflecting the exclusivity and branding flexibility provided. Custom branding elements can be incorporated to align with licensee visual identity requirements.Production Quality and ConsistencyAll LearningMole content is produced by Educational Voice, a professional 2D animation studio with years of experience creating educational content. This ensures consistent quality across the entire library – not a patchwork of content from different sources with varying production standards.The animation style is designed specifically for educational effectiveness. Visual clarity takes priority over flashy effects, ensuring that animation supports learning rather than distracting from it. Character designs are consistent and recognisable, helping young learners feel comfortable and engaged across different videos.Narration is clear and appropriately paced for young audiences, with scripts written to explain concepts accurately while remaining accessible to children. Technical accuracy is verified to ensure educational content is factually correct and age-appropriate.This production consistency matters for publishers and platforms. Licensing from LearningMole means predictable quality across thousands of videos, avoiding the inconsistency that can result from aggregating content from multiple independent creators.Cost-Effective Alternative to Original ProductionProducing animated educational content is expensive and time-consuming. A single high-quality educational video can take weeks to produce, requiring scriptwriting, storyboarding, animation, voiceover recording, and review cycles. Building a library of thousands of videos represents years of production work and substantial investment.Licensing provides a faster, more cost-effective path to comprehensive content libraries. Publishers and platforms can access thousands of ready-made videos immediately, without production timelines, creative development costs, or the risks inherent in original content creation.For organisations entering the educational content market or expanding into new subject areas, licensing eliminates the barriers that might otherwise make comprehensive content offerings impractical.The economics become particularly compelling when considering the proven engagement data. LearningMole content has already demonstrated its effectiveness with real audiences. Licensees aren't gambling on whether content will engage learners – they're accessing material with documented performance across millions of views and hundreds of thousands of watch hours.Supporting Materials IncludedBeyond video content, licensing can include access to LearningMole's library of over 1,000 printable resources including worksheets, activity sheets, and lesson materials. These resources complement video content, allowing licensees to offer complete learning experiences rather than video alone.Teachers and parents use these materials to reinforce video lessons with hands-on activities. The combination of video explanation followed by printable practice creates more effective learning outcomes than either format alone.Including printable resources in licensing packages adds value for educational publishers serving school and home education markets, where supplementary materials are expected alongside core content.Growing Library With Ongoing ProductionThe 3,900-video library continues to expand, with new content added regularly across existing subject areas and into emerging topics based on viewer demand and educational trends.Recent additions include expanded coverage of artificial intelligence and technology topics, reflecting growing interest in digital literacy content. Environmental and sustainability content addresses increasing awareness of climate and ecological issues among young learners.Licensing arrangements can include access to new content as it's produced, ensuring licensees benefit from ongoing library expansion without renegotiating terms for each addition.Educational Voice's continued investment in LearningMole means the library will keep growing, increasing the value proposition for licensing partners over time.Proven Partner for Educational ContentEducational Voice brings years of experience producing animated educational content for diverse clients and applications. The studio's expertise extends beyond children's education to corporate training, explainer videos, and e-learning content for adult audiences.This breadth of experience informs the educational content production, bringing professional standards and proven engagement techniques to children's learning materials.The studio's track record provides confidence for licensing partners. LearningMole isn't a speculative project from an unproven creator – it's the product of an established animation studio with demonstrated capability in educational content production.Licensing EnquiriesPublishers, EdTech platforms, education providers, and distributors interested in licensing LearningMole content can contact Michelle Connolly directly to discuss requirements and explore licensing options."Every organisation has different needs," said Connolly. "Some want the entire library, others want specific subjects or languages. Some need exclusive territorial rights, others want flexible integration options. We're open to structuring arrangements that work for both parties."Initial discussions can explore library scope, subject requirements, territorial considerations, and commercial structures. Sample content and detailed catalogue information is available for serious enquiries.About LearningMoleLearningMole is a free educational platform created by Educational Voice, offering over 3,900 videos, 1,000 printable resources, and comprehensive educational materials for children, parents, and teachers. Content covers a wide range of subjects including maths, English, science, coding, and history, as well as life skills topics like financial literacy. The platform's YouTube channel has attracted over 19 million views and 261,000 subscribers across 198 countries.About Educational VoiceEducational Voice is a 2D animation studio headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, serving clients across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and the UK. Founded by Michelle Connolly, the studio specialises in educational animations, explainer videos, corporate training content, and e-learning materials. The studio combines creative storytelling with strategic thinking to help organisations communicate complex information effectively.

What is a question mark?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.