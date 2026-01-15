Belfast's LearningMole Reaches 19 Million Views Across 198 Countries

LearningMole YouTube Channel Passes 260,000 Subscribers, Education Channel for Children LearningMole is published in Belfast but has users worldwide Kids recycling facts - recycling facts for kids - video resources by Learning Mole LearningMole offers free registration, giving teachers, parents, and children access to over 3900 videos and 1,000 printable learning resources. STEM Teaching Resources - Ulster-Scots Innovators - Sunspots

Free educational YouTube channel delivers half a million hours of learning to children worldwide

We wanted to create content any child could access, regardless of where they live or what their family can afford. 198 countries later, that mission continues.” — Michelle Connolly, Founder LearningMole

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LearningMole, the free educational YouTube channel created by Belfast-based animation studio Educational Voice, has reached 19 million views across 198 countries, delivering nearly half a million hours of learning content to children and families worldwide.The channel, which offers over 650 free educational videos covering topics from coding and science to financial literacy and history, has grown to more than 261,000 subscribers since launching in 2017. Over 90% of viewers come from outside the United Kingdom, with the channel now reaching learners across six continents.Michelle Connolly, Founder of Educational Voice and LearningMole, said: "When we started LearningMole, we wanted to create high-quality educational content that any child could access, regardless of where they live or what their family can afford. Seeing our videos watched in 198 countries – from the United States to Nepal, from Nigeria to New Zealand – shows that good educational content truly has no borders."Global Reach From BelfastThe channel attracts significant viewership from across the English-speaking world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. Strong audiences have also developed in countries where English is widely used as a second language or in education, including India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.African nations including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt demonstrate consistent engagement with educational content, suggesting genuine appetite for accessible learning resources across the continent. The Middle East also shows strong viewership, with audiences in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman actively engaging with English-language educational content.European viewership extends beyond the UK and Ireland to include audiences in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and across Scandinavia. South American countries including Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile contribute growing audiences as families seek quality educational resources in English.The geographic spread demonstrates how digital platforms can extend the reach of educational content far beyond traditional boundaries. A video produced in Belfast can help a child in Manila understand coding, support a student in Lagos learning about the solar system, or assist a parent in Toronto explaining financial concepts to their children.Six Continents, One MissionLearningMole content reaches viewers across six continents – North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. Only Antarctica remains unrepresented in the channel's viewership data.This global footprint reflects the universal nature of educational content. A video explaining how tornadoes form works equally well for a curious child in Texas or Tasmania. Financial literacy concepts apply whether a family lives in London or Lahore. The solar system looks the same from every country on Earth.The channel's reach into non-English-speaking countries is particularly notable. Strong viewership in countries like Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, and Egypt suggests that visual, animated content transcends language barriers more effectively than text-based learning materials. Parents and teachers in these regions use LearningMole videos alongside local language instruction, with the visual elements supporting comprehension even when English proficiency varies.Content That Connects With Young LearnersLearningMole's most popular content reflects the curiosity of young minds and the practical needs of parents and teachers seeking quality educational resources.The channel's top-performing video, "Coding for Kids", has attracted millions of views, addressing growing demand for digital skills education. As schools worldwide introduce coding curricula and parents recognise the importance of computational thinking, accessible introductions to programming concepts fill a genuine educational need.Science content performs consistently well across the channel. Videos covering the solar system, tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and recycling combine scientific accuracy with engaging presentation, helping children understand natural phenomena and environmental issues. Weather and natural disaster topics prove particularly popular, with tornado and hurricane content collectively attracting substantial viewership.Financial literacy represents another strong category. Videos explaining money management, saving, and basic economic concepts resonate with families seeking to teach children about finances. With financial education increasingly recognised as essential for young people, age-appropriate content that makes money concepts accessible fills an important gap in many school curricula.Videos on artificial intelligence for children have gained particular traction recently, with parents and educators seeking age-appropriate explanations of technology that increasingly shapes daily life.Historical and cultural content, including videos on Vikings, ancient civilisations, and world geography, demonstrates appetite for humanities education alongside STEM subjects. Well-produced history content engages young audiences just as effectively as science topics, showing that quality matters more than subject matter.The content spans multiple curriculum areas including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, geography, history, and life skills. Each video is designed to be accessible to young learners while maintaining educational depth, using animation and clear explanations to make complex topics understandable.Half a Million Hours of LearningBeyond view counts, the channel has delivered 489,000 hours of watch time – equivalent to over 55 years of continuous learning. This metric reflects genuine engagement rather than passive clicking, indicating that children are watching videos through to completion and absorbing educational content.Watch time matters more than views as an indicator of educational impact. A view might last only seconds, but watch time represents sustained attention and genuine engagement with learning material. The channel's average view duration indicates that viewers stay engaged through substantial portions of each video.The watch time statistic matters because it represents actual learning taking place. Each hour watched is an hour a child spent engaging with educational content – often content they might not otherwise have access to through traditional schooling or expensive tutoring.When aggregated across 489,000 hours, the impact becomes significant. That represents millions of individual learning moments: children understanding how hurricanes form, grasping basic coding concepts, or learning why recycling matters for the environment.Free Access as a Core PrincipleLearningMole operates on a free-access model, with all YouTube content available without subscription fees, paywalls, or advertising interruptions that disrupt learning. This approach reflects Educational Voice's belief that quality education should be accessible to all children.The decision to offer content freely shapes every aspect of the channel's impact. A child in a low-income household has the same access as one in an affluent family. A school in rural Pakistan can use the same resources as one in central London. Geographic and economic barriers that traditionally limit educational access become irrelevant when content is freely available online.The channel serves multiple audiences: children learning independently, parents supporting home education, teachers supplementing classroom instruction, and families in regions where educational resources may be limited or expensive.For many viewers in developing economies, free English-language educational content provides learning opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable. Strong viewership from countries across South Asia and Africa suggests LearningMole fills a genuine need for accessible educational resources in these regions.Home education families represent another significant audience segment. Parents teaching children at home often lack access to the professional resources available in schools. Free, high-quality video content provides a valuable supplement to home education curricula, offering visual explanations that parents may struggle to provide themselves.Teachers increasingly incorporate YouTube educational content into classroom instruction. LearningMole videos serve as lesson introductions, reinforcement for struggling students, or homework resources that extend learning beyond school hours. The visual, animated format often reaches students who struggle with traditional text-based instruction.From Northern Ireland to the WorldLearningMole represents a successful example of Northern Ireland's creative industries reaching global audiences. The content is produced by Educational Voice, a 2D animation studio based in Belfast, combining professional animation production with digital distribution to achieve international impact.The channel demonstrates how creators in Northern Ireland can compete globally in the digital education space. While traditional media production often requires physical distribution networks, educational YouTube content can reach classrooms and living rooms worldwide directly."Digital platforms let us share quality educational content with the world," said Connolly. "A child watching our tornado video in Texas or our coding tutorial in Singapore can access the same learning as a child in Belfast or Dublin. That global reach is something we're genuinely proud of."The success also demonstrates the economic potential of digital educational content. Rather than competing for limited local markets, creators can address global demand for quality learning resources. The educational content market continues to grow worldwide, creating opportunities for independent studios and content producers.Supporting Teachers and ParentsBeyond entertainment, LearningMole content is designed to support formal and informal education. Teachers use videos to introduce topics, reinforce concepts, or provide accessible explanations for students who struggle with traditional instruction.The animated format proves particularly effective for visual learners and students with special educational needs. Complex concepts that might be difficult to grasp through text or verbal explanation become clearer when demonstrated visually. Animation can show processes that would be impossible to demonstrate in a classroom – the formation of a hurricane, the movement of planets, or the inner workings of a recycling facility.Beyond video content, LearningMole offers over 1,000 printable resources including worksheets, activity sheets, and lesson materials. These downloadable resources allow teachers to extend learning beyond screen time and give parents structured activities for home education. The combination of video explanations and printable follow-up materials creates a more complete learning experience than either format alone.Parents increasingly turn to the channel for homework help, home education resources, and answers to children's endless questions about how the world works. The visual, animated format often succeeds where textbooks or verbal explanations fall short.The channel receives regular feedback from educators incorporating LearningMole videos into lesson plans and from parents grateful for free resources that make learning enjoyable rather than a chore. Teachers report that students engage more readily with animated content than with traditional materials, while parents appreciate having a trusted resource they can turn to when children ask questions beyond their own knowledge.Accessibility and Inclusive LearningLearningMole content is designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring that children with different learning needs can benefit from educational videos. The animated format supports visual learners, while clear narration helps auditory learners absorb information.For children with special educational needs, animation offers particular advantages. The controlled visual environment reduces distractions compared to live-action video. Consistent character designs and predictable formats help children who benefit from routine and familiarity. The ability to pause, rewind, and rewatch allows learners to process information at their own pace.The channel continues to develop accessibility features, including closed captions and content designed for neurodiverse learners. The goal is ensuring that educational content reaches every child who can benefit from it, regardless of learning differences or disabilities.Continued Growth and DevelopmentLearningMole continues to expand its content library, with new videos added regularly across existing subject areas and into new topics based on viewer demand and curriculum relevance.Recent additions include expanded coverage of artificial intelligence, environmental topics, and world cultures. The channel also offers content in Spanish and Irish, extending accessibility to additional language communities. The Spanish video library now includes over 500 videos, while the Irish-language Bosa in Airde series brings COGG-funded educational content to Irish-speaking children.Educational Voice plans to continue investing in LearningMole as part of its mission to make quality educational content accessible worldwide. The combination of professional animation production and free digital distribution creates a sustainable model for educational content that serves learners regardless of economic circumstances.Future development will focus on expanding subject coverage, improving accessibility features, and reaching additional language communities. The goal remains consistent: ensuring that every child, regardless of location or family income, can access quality educational content that makes learning engaging and effective.About LearningMoleLearningMole is a free educational platform created by Educational Voice, offering over 500 videos, 1,000 printable resources, and 3,500 educational materials for children, parents, and teachers. Content covers core curriculum subjects including maths, English, science, coding, and history, as well as life skills topics like financial literacy. All content is freely accessible at learningmole.com and through the LearningMole YouTube channel.About Educational VoiceEducational Voice is a 2D animation studio headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, serving clients across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and the UK. Founded by Michelle Connolly, the studio specialises in educational animations, explainer videos, corporate training content, and e-learning materials. The studio combines creative storytelling with strategic thinking to help organisations communicate complex information effectively.

