Alaska’s Mining Industry Is Fueling Success Across the State

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alaska’s mining sector continues to drive opportunity across the state. In 2023, the average wage for workers in the industry hit $122,568 . That number is nearly double what the rest of the private sector pays. Over 11,800 people held mining-related jobs last year, and more than 70% of those jobs went to Alaska residents.The impact extends beyond payroll. Businesses in over 90 Alaska communities supported the industry in 2023, supplying everything from engineering and drilling to groceries, lodging & equipment rentals. The mining sector spent $1.1 billion with over 450 Alaska-based vendors.Mining also generates consistent funding for public services. Mines were the top property taxpayers in Fairbanks, Juneau, and the Northwest Arctic Borough. State revenues totaled $136 million, with another $50 million going to local governments. Mining is good for Alaska because of how much it contributes to schools, infrastructure, and public safety.In 2023, Alaska Native Regional and Village Corporations received $235 million in royalty payments from mining companies. Since 1989, those payments have added up to $3.2 billion. The industry also gave $5.7 million to nonprofits, $1.5 million to the University of Alaska and trade schools, and $1.1 million to civic & business groups.Learn more at akmetalmines.com/benefits.

