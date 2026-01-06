Belfast Animation Studio Launches New Irish-Language Science Series

The Climate Change episode from High Five Facts, now available free on LearningMole Free Irish-language learning resource: High Five Facts from Educational Voice and LearningMole Learn about tornadoes through Irish – free educational resource from LearningMole How do ants talk? A bite-sized Irish-language clip from High Five Facts, free on LearningMole What is gravity? A bite-sized Irish-language clip from HighFive Facts, free on LearningMole

Free animated resource helps children build Irish vocabulary while discovering amazing facts about the world around them.

We wanted to create something fresh and practical for both classrooms and homes. Bosa in Airde gives learners the chance to see science and nature in action while building their confidence in Irish. ” — Michelle Connolly, CEO Educational Voice

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Irish-Language Video Series: High Five Facts Educational Voice, in collaboration with LearningMole, is proud to announce the launch of Bosa in Airde – a brand-new series of engaging Irish-language videos designed to inspire curiosity and support language learning.Each short video delivers five fascinating facts on a wide range of science and "world around us" topics, from the strength of hippos to the power of tornadoes. The series is designed as a flexible classroom and home learning resource, making it perfect for introducing new topics, sparking discussion, or simply encouraging learners to explore the world in Irish.Created with teachers, parents, and learners in mind, Bosa in Airde makes language acquisition enjoyable by combining fun scientific knowledge with clear, accessible Irish. Each video is packed with new vocabulary, helping learners expand their language skills naturally while engaging with exciting, real-world content.This project was funded by COGG (An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta), and we would like to extend a special thanks to their team for their encouragement and support. Their partnership has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life.Speaking about the collaboration, COGG said: "COGG aims to ensure that Gaeltacht schools and Irish-medium schools have access to innovative, inclusive and linguistically rich resources that will have a strong impact on student learning. Therefore, COGG is pleased to support the Bosa in Airde project, a series of short educational and engaging videos through the medium of Irish. The series is aligned with Social and Environmental Education and STEM Education and contributes to cross-curricular learning, vocabulary development and classroom discussion."Speaking about the series, Michelle Connolly, Founder of Educational Voice, said: "We wanted to create something fresh, lively, and practical for both classrooms and homes. Bosa in Airde gives learners the chance to see science and nature in action while building their confidence in Irish. We are so grateful to COGG for recognising the value of this project and supporting us in making it possible."About the Series: What Bosa in Airde CoversThe Bosa in Airde series spans 12 full-length episodes covering topics carefully selected to capture young imaginations while building vocabulary across multiple curriculum areas.Living World:Seangáin (Ants) – exploring the remarkable strength and social structures of these tiny creaturesDobhareacha (Hippos) – discovering surprising facts about one of Africa's most powerful animalsDamháin Alla (Spiders) – learning about the incredible abilities of these eight-legged arachnidsNatural Forces and Disasters:Súnámaithe (Tsunamis) – understanding how these devastating ocean waves form and travelTornádónna (Tornadoes) – exploring the science behind these powerful rotating stormsEnvironmental Topics:Bia Inbhuanaithe (Sustainable Food) – examining how food choices affect our planetTruailliú Aigéin (Ocean Pollution) – looking at the causes and effects of marine pollutionAthrú Aeráide (Climate Change) – understanding the science of global warming and its impactsScience Fundamentals:Solaid (Solids) – exploring the properties of solid materialsLeachtanna (Liquids) – learning about how liquids behaveDomhantarraingt (Gravity) – discovering the invisible force that shapes our worldBia Eangach (Food Webs) – understanding how energy flows through ecosystemsBeyond the 12 main episodes, the series includes over 55 shorter video clips ranging from 30 to 40 seconds each. These bite-sized pieces give teachers maximum flexibility – perfect for lesson starters, transition activities, or quick brain breaks that maintain Irish language exposure throughout the school day.Each topic comes with downloadable PDF transcripts available free from the LearningMole website, providing vocabulary support and discussion prompts that extend learning beyond the videos. Designed for real classroom use Bosa in Airde has been built around the practical realities of teaching. Not every lesson can accommodate a lengthy video, and not every topic needs extended treatment. The combination of full episodes and shorter clips means teachers can choose the right format for each situation.The Bosa in Airde format works particularly well for opening new topics. A class beginning work on environmental issues might start with the ocean pollution or climate change episode, using the engaging content to spark questions and establish vocabulary before deeper exploration. The visual storytelling provides context that helps students understand new Irish words without constant translation.For students from non-Irish speaking homes, this visual approach proves especially valuable. When children see animated tornadoes forming while hearing the Irish explanation, comprehension happens naturally. The language becomes the gateway to interesting information rather than an obstacle to overcome.The series aligns with Social and Environmental Education (SESE) and STEM Education strands of the primary curriculum, supporting cross-curricular learning. Teachers can return to Bosa in Airde throughout the year, using different episodes to complement topics in science, geography, and environmental studies – all while consistently building Irish language skills.About Educational VoiceEducational Voice is a 2D animation studio headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Founded by Michelle Connolly, the studio has built a reputation for creating educational animations that make complex subjects accessible and engaging. The studio serves clients across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and the UK, specialising in educational animations, explainer videos, corporate training content, and learning resources. Educational Voice's approach combines creative storytelling with strategic thinking, ensuring animations not only look good but achieve real educational and communication objectives.With experience spanning thousands of educational animations, Educational Voice understands what works in learning contexts. Content is designed to maintain engagement while delivering genuine educational value – a balance that requires both creative skill and understanding of how people actually learn.The Bosa in Airde series represents Educational Voice's commitment to supporting Irish language education through high-quality animated content. The studio's Belfast base positions it well to serve both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland markets, with particular understanding of the educational contexts and curriculum requirements across both jurisdictions.Michelle Connolly brings a unique perspective to educational animation. Her background as a primary school teacher means she understands classroom realities – time pressures, mixed ability groups, curriculum requirements, and the constant need to maintain student engagement. This practical experience shapes every project Educational Voice undertakes."Animation has real power in education," said Connolly. "It can show processes and relationships that static images cannot capture. It can make abstract concepts concrete. And it can hold attention in ways that other formats struggle to match. We try to use that power responsibly, creating content that genuinely helps learners rather than just entertaining them."About LearningMoleLearningMole is an educational platform providing free curriculum-aligned video resources for children from early years through to secondary school. The platform hosts over 3,800 educational animations covering subjects including maths, science, English, geography, history, and digital skills.Founded by Michelle Connolly, LearningMole grew from a simple observation: parents and teachers needed better resources to support children's learning, and those resources needed to be accessible regardless of budget constraints. The platform offers its content free, ensuring every learner can benefit regardless of school funding or family circumstances.LearningMole's content is designed by educators who understand curriculum requirements and classroom realities. Resources are practical and ready to use, avoiding the frustration of finding promising materials that do not quite fit lesson needs or pitch at the wrong level.The platform has grown to serve thousands of families and schools across Ireland and the UK. Teachers use LearningMole to supplement classroom instruction, while parents turn to it for homework support, home learning, and educational screen time alternatives.Bosa in Airde joins LearningMole's existing Irish-language content, significantly expanding options for families and educators seeking engaging Gaeilge resources. The series is available at learningmole.com/bosa-in-airde-firici, with all videos and PDF resources accessible without charge.LearningMole's approach to Irish language content reflects broader platform philosophy: learning works best when it is engaging, accessible, and connected to things learners genuinely find interesting. Children who discover fascinating facts about hippos or tornadoes through Irish develop positive associations with the language that support continued learning.The platform continues to expand its Irish-language offerings based on teacher and parent feedback. The infrastructure and expertise developed through HighFive Facts creates a foundation for future projects extending into additional curriculum areas and age groups."We believe Irish language learners deserve the same quality of engaging, professionally produced content that exists for English language education," said Connolly. "LearningMole is committed to helping close that gap, and Bosa in Airde is an important step in that direction."Accessing Bosa in AirdeAll Bosa in Airde content is available free through the LearningMole website. The series can be accessed at learningmole.com/bosa-in-airde-firici, where teachers and parents will find all 12 episodes, over 55 shorter video clips, and downloadable PDF transcripts for each topic. The decision to offer the series without charge reflects commitment to ensuring Irish language resources reach every learner who could benefit. Schools with limited budgets and families facing financial pressures can access exactly the same high-quality content as anyone else.Teachers can integrate High Five Facts into existing LearningMole usage or access it as a standalone resource. The platform requires no subscription fee for core content, making it straightforward to share with colleagues or recommend to parents for home use.

