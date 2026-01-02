Any Hour Services Initiates 'New Year, Safe Start' Protocol for 2026

Any Hour technician performing a furnace tune-up. Neatly organized electrical breaker panel with labeled circuits. Any Hour technician inspecting water heater. Technician inspecting furnace with tools and digital meter for HVAC maintenance.

Any Hour Services launches a multi-point diagnostic program, the "New Year, Safe Start" protocol, through electrical, plumbing, and HVAC safety evaluations.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any Hour Services, a regional provider of residential electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services, today announced the formal commencement of its 2026 "New Year, Safe Start" initiative. The program, which spans operations across the Intermountain West and Southwest, is designed to address seasonal infrastructure strain on residential properties through standardized safety evaluations and technical inspections.The initiative follows a period of increased demand for residential maintenance as aging housing stock and fluctuating winter temperatures place higher operational requirements on home mechanical systems. According to industry data, nearly 48% of owner-occupied homes in the United States were constructed prior to 1980, often requiring modern technical oversight to maintain compliance with contemporary safety standards and energy efficiency regulations.Program Objectives and FrameworkThe "New Year, Safe Start" initiative focuses on three primary areas of residential infrastructure: electrical system integrity , hydronic and water heating efficiency , and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) safety. The program utilizes a diagnostic-first approach, employing licensed technicians to perform multi-point inspections intended to identify potential hazards before they escalate into system failures.“The objective of the 'New Year, Safe Start' initiative is to provide homeowners with a clear, technical understanding of their property's current operational status," a spokesperson from Any Hour Services stated. "By focusing on early detection and preventative maintenance during the highest-use months of the year, we can systematically address issues such as electrical panel degradation or furnace heat exchanger compromises that often go unnoticed during standard daily use."The program’s rollout coincides with the traditional peak of the winter heating season in Utah and Arizona. During this period, residential systems typically operate at or near maximum capacity, which can exacerbate existing mechanical weaknesses.Electrical Infrastructure and Fire PreventionA central component of the initiative involves the assessment of residential electrical systems. National fire safety statistics indicate that electrical distribution and lighting equipment remain leading causes of home structure fires. The Any Hour Services program incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of electrical panels, circuit breakers, and grounding systems.Technicians involved in the initiative are tasked with verifying the functionality of Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs) and Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs). These devices are critical for preventing electrical shocks and fires caused by unintended electrical paths or arcing. Furthermore, the initiative includes the testing and, where necessary, the replacement of smoke and carbon monoxide detection units to ensure adherence to local building codes and safety guidelines.Water Heating and Plumbing ResilienceThe "New Year, Safe Start" initiative also addresses the plumbing and water heating sectors, particularly focusing on the effects of mineral accumulation in hard-water regions such as the Wasatch Front and the Phoenix Valley.Systematic water heater evaluations under the program include flushing sediment from storage tanks and inspecting anode rods, components designed to prevent tank corrosion. In addition to water heating, the initiative encompasses broader plumbing health, including the use of localized camera inspections for main sewer lines. These inspections are intended to detect root intrusions, pipe offsets, or structural cracks that may be influenced by ground shifts and freezing cycles during the winter months.HVAC Performance and Indoor Air QualityAs residential units remain closed during colder weather, the "New Year, Safe Start" program emphasizes the importance of indoor air quality and furnace safety. HVAC evaluations conducted under the initiative involve the testing of heat exchangers for microscopic cracks that could facilitate the leakage of combustion gases, including carbon monoxide, into the living space.The program also addresses the operational efficiency of blower motors and burners. Technicians utilize digital diagnostics to calibrate systems for optimal fuel-to-air ratios, which can contribute to reduced energy consumption and lower utility expenditures for the consumer.Industry Context and Regional GrowthThe launch of the 2026 initiative comes at a time of significant growth and transition for Any Hour Services. Founded in 1961 as Hepworth Electric, the company has expanded from a family-run electrical firm into a multi-state service provider.This expansion has allowed the company to standardize its training and safety protocols across a larger workforce, which now includes over 1,500 employees and technicians. The "New Year, Safe Start" initiative represents the practical application of these standardized protocols on a regional scale.Economic Considerations for HomeownersThe initiative is structured to be accessible to a broad demographic, featuring low-cost diagnostic entry points. This pricing strategy is intended to lower the barrier for professional safety screenings, encouraging proactive rather than reactive home management.Industry analysts note that proactive maintenance programs are increasingly vital as material costs and labor shortages continue to impact the trades. By identifying necessary repairs early, homeowners may avoid the premium costs associated with emergency after-hours services and the logistical challenges of parts procurement during supply chain fluctuations.About Any Hour ServicesAny Hour Services is a provider of residential home repair and maintenance solutions, specializing in electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning. Established in 1961 and headquartered in Orem, Utah, the company serves homeowners across Utah and Arizona. The company emphasizes upfront pricing, background-checked technicians, and a multi-disciplinary approach to home safety and comfort.

