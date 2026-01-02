Final call to enter Dining Cashback’s January draw

Release date: 31/12/25

South Australians have the chance to get cashback when enjoying their local fish and chip shop, a long lunch on the esplanade, ice-creams on the beach, or purchasing seafood these summer holidays by entering the Summer Plan Dining Cashback ballot before midnight on Thursday 1 January.

The next Summer Plan Dining Cashback draw will be held on Friday 2 January – with 60,000 South Australians to receive 50% (up to $50) cashback on coastal dining and seafood purchases during the school holidays.*

Winners of the 2 January draw can use their Dining Cashback throughout the month, making it the perfect opportunity to head to the coast, enjoy local seafood, and support hospitality businesses, while getting money back in their pocket.

South Australians who have already won a Dining Cashback are also now able to re-enter the ballot for future draws.

The Summer Plan Dining Cashback program has already seen tens of thousands of South Australians benefit, while providing a much-needed boost to 489 participating businesses, including 48 seafood retailers, impacted by the algal bloom.

During the November dining period, more than $1.69 million was paid out in cashback, with a total spend value of $5.44 million from cashback winners going directly to participating businesses.

Dining Cashbacks can be claimed on purchases from participating coastal hospitality businesses such as restaurants, pubs, cafés, kiosks, take-away shops, surf life-saving clubs, as well as seafood retailers across the State. The full list of participating businesses is available at southaustralia.com/diningcashback

Winners of the December draw are reminded to claim their Dining Cashback before it expires at 11.59pm (ACDT) on 1 January 2026.

Winners receive a unique code, instructions on how to claim their cashback, and a list of participating hospitality and seafood businesses. To redeem the offer, winners simply visit a participating venue, keep their tax invoice, and submit their claim online via southaustralia.com/diningcashback

Those who are unsuccessful in this draw will automatically go into future draws unless they opt out. Cashback payments are deposited into the winner’s nominated bank account within five business days of claim approval.

The Dining Cashback program is part of the State and Federal Governments’ Summer Plan.

For business eligibility criteria and registration, visit Summer Plan Dining Cashback.

For full terms and conditions and details on how to enter the ballot, go to southaustralia.com/diningcashback. Licence Nos. T25/2028, T25/2027 & T25/2026.

*Limitations apply.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

With school holidays and the festive season in full swing, costs can quickly add up so the Summer Plan Dining Cashback program is a real win for families and a win for businesses.

The Dining Cashback program is injecting dollars into coastal hospitality businesses and seafood retailers, while helping South Australians enjoy a summer meal out or seafood at home and easing cost-of-living pressures.

I encourage South Australians to make the most of the offer and enter the ballot today for the chance to enjoy great savings in the summer holidays.

Attributable to Kristen Wilks, Lacepede Seafood, Kingston SE

As a seafood business we registered for the Summer Dining Cashback program to help encourage visitation to coastal destinations and to show our support of the South Australian seafood industry.

This program has been successful to bring new and familiar customers through our doors to enjoy a meal or to purchase quality local seafood and we are hopeful that further ballot rounds will continue to provide a boost to many coastal businesses throughout the summer months.