ProfileTree founder says businesses risk destroying years of search engine rankings by switching established websites to AI-powered website building platforms.

I've seen businesses lose tens of thousands in revenue because they were seduced by a cheap website builder. The rankings loss can be devastating. ” — Ciaran Connolly, ProfileTree Founder

BELFAST, CO. ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading Northern Ireland web design expert is warning established businesses against migrating their existing websites to AI-powered website building platforms, cautioning that such moves can destroy years of accumulated search engine rankings and online visibility.Ciaran Connolly, founder of Belfast-based digital agency ProfileTree , says the growing marketing push from AI website builder platforms is creating a dangerous temptation for small and medium-sized businesses that don't fully understand the SEO implications of platform migration."AI website builders are being marketed as a quick, cheap way to modernise your online presence," said Connolly. "And for brand new businesses starting from scratch, they can be a reasonable option. But for any business with an established website that's been generating traffic and leads for years, migrating to an AI builder could be one of the most expensive mistakes you ever make."The warning comes as platforms including Wix, Squarespace, GoDaddy, and newer AI-focused builders aggressively market artificial intelligence features that promise to create professional websites in minutes. While these tools have genuine applications for certain users, ProfileTree's experience suggests that many established businesses are being drawn into migrations without understanding the potential consequences.The Hidden Cost of Website MigrationAccording to Connolly, the core problem with AI website builder migration lies in how search engines value and rank websites over time."When Google ranks your website, it's not just looking at your content today," he explained. "It's considering your entire history: how long your site has existed, how many other websites link to your pages, how users have interacted with your content over years, and dozens of other factors that accumulate over time. This is called domain authority, and it takes years to build."When a business migrates from an established website to an AI builder platform, multiple factors can severely damage this accumulated authority.URL structures typically change during migration, meaning that pages which have built up rankings and backlinks over years suddenly no longer exist at their original addresses. While redirects can theoretically preserve some of this value, ProfileTree's experience suggests that migrations to AI builder platforms frequently result in incomplete or improperly configured redirects.Technical SEO capabilities are often limited on AI builder platforms. Features that professional web developers use to optimise sites for search engines, including custom schema markup, server-side rendering, detailed robots.txt control, and Core Web Vitals optimisation, may be restricted or unavailable on builder platforms.Page speed and performance can suffer on shared builder platforms, where websites compete for server resources and businesses have limited control over technical performance factors that Google increasingly weights in its ranking algorithms.Content structure and internal linking, which professional web developers carefully optimise for search engines, are often constrained by AI builder templates that prioritise visual appeal over search performance.Real-World Consequences for UK and Irish BusinessesProfileTree has witnessed the consequences of poorly planned website migrations across its 14 years serving businesses in Belfast, Dublin, London, and throughout the UK and Ireland."We've had businesses come to us after migrating to AI builders and losing 70, 80, even 90 percent of their organic search traffic," Connolly recalled. "These are businesses that were generating significant revenue from Google searches, and within weeks of migration, that traffic had virtually disappeared. Rebuilding takes years, and some of that authority can never be fully recovered."The impact is particularly severe for businesses that rely heavily on local search visibility. A restaurant in Belfast city centre, a solicitor's practice in Dublin, a tradesperson serving customers across County Antrim, or a retailer in Manchester city centre may have spent years building local search rankings that drive a substantial portion of their customer enquiries.For these businesses, the promise of a shiny new AI-designed website can seem attractive, but the cost of lost local visibility can far exceed any savings on web development fees."I've seen businesses lose tens of thousands of pounds in revenue because they were seduced by a £20 per month website builder," said Connolly. "The AI builder marketing makes it look so easy, but they don't mention what happens to your Google rankings when you make the switch."AI Builders: When They Work and When They Don'tConnolly emphasised that his warning is specifically directed at established businesses considering migration, not at all uses of AI website building tools."If you're starting a brand new business and you need a basic web presence quickly and cheaply, AI builders can serve that purpose," he acknowledged. "If you're a hobbyist or a community group that doesn't depend on search traffic, they might be fine. But if your business has an established website that generates leads and revenue through search engines, you need to think very carefully before making any platform change."The distinction matters because AI builder platforms are genuinely innovative tools that serve legitimate needs. The problem arises when these tools are marketed to businesses for whom they're inappropriate, or when businesses make migration decisions without understanding the SEO implications.ProfileTree recommends that any business considering website migration undertake a thorough SEO audit before making any platform decisions. This audit should assess current search rankings, organic traffic value, backlink profile, and technical SEO factors that could be affected by migration."The decision to migrate platforms should be based on data, not marketing," Connolly advised. "If your current website is generating £50,000 worth of organic traffic annually, you need to understand exactly what you're risking before you move to any new platform, AI-powered or otherwise."The Technical Factors at RiskFor businesses considering website platform changes, ProfileTree has identified several specific technical factors that are frequently compromised during AI builder migrations.URL structure preservation is perhaps the most critical factor. Search engines index and rank individual pages based on their specific URLs. When URLs change during migration, all the ranking value accumulated by those pages can be lost unless proper redirects are implemented. AI builder platforms often impose their own URL structures that differ from a business's existing site architecture.Backlink equity, the value passed to your website from links on other websites, can be severely damaged by migration. If other websites link to pages on your current site that no longer exist after migration, that link value is lost. Identifying all incoming links and ensuring proper redirects requires technical expertise that many businesses lack.Schema markup and structured data, which help search engines understand and display your content in rich results, are often limited or unavailable on AI builder platforms. Businesses in sectors like local services, hospitality, events, and retail may lose valuable search features they've built up over time.Core Web Vitals, Google's metrics for measuring user experience, can suffer on builder platforms where businesses have limited control over page loading speed, interactivity, and visual stability. Google explicitly uses these factors in ranking decisions, and poor scores can affect search visibility.Canonical tag control, which tells search engines which version of a page is the primary version, may be limited on builder platforms. Improper canonical implementation can lead to duplicate content issues that harm search rankings.International and multilingual SEO features, important for businesses serving customers across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Great Britain, may be restricted on builder platforms. Hreflang implementation for language and regional targeting often requires technical control that builders don't provide.The Belfast and Northern Ireland ContextThe warning has particular relevance for businesses in Northern Ireland, where the SME sector forms the backbone of the local economy and many businesses depend on digital visibility to compete.Belfast's business community has embraced digital transformation in recent years, with local businesses increasingly sophisticated in their use of websites, search engine optimisation, and digital marketing to reach customers. This progress could be undermined if businesses make ill-informed migration decisions that sacrifice hard-won search visibility."Northern Ireland businesses have worked hard to build their online presence," Connolly observed. "I've watched the Belfast digital economy grow over 14 years, and I've seen local businesses go from having no web presence to ranking on page one of Google for competitive terms. That progress represents real investment of time and money, and it shouldn't be thrown away because of clever marketing from a website builder."The cross-border nature of many Northern Ireland businesses adds another layer of complexity. Businesses serving customers in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland need websites that perform well for searches in multiple jurisdictions, with appropriate local SEO signals for both markets. AI builder platforms may not provide the flexibility needed to optimise for this cross-border context.Similarly, Northern Ireland businesses increasingly serve customers across Great Britain, competing with firms in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and other major UK cities. Search visibility is essential for this competition, and any platform that compromises SEO capability puts Northern Ireland businesses at a disadvantage.Warning Signs and Red FlagsProfileTree has identified several warning signs that businesses should watch for when evaluating AI website builder platforms or being approached by providers offering migration services.Promises of improved rankings without SEO audit should raise immediate concerns. No platform can guarantee improved search rankings, and any provider making such promises without first auditing your current SEO performance is not being straightforward.Lack of discussion about redirects and URL preservation is a significant red flag. Any responsible website migration must include comprehensive redirect planning, and providers who don't raise this issue may not understand SEO implications.Limited access to technical SEO features should prompt careful questioning. Businesses should ask specifically about schema markup capabilities, robots.txt access, sitemap control, canonical tag management, and Core Web Vitals optimisation before committing to any platform.Pressure to make quick decisions is common in website builder sales but should be resisted. Website platform decisions have long-term consequences and deserve careful consideration, not rushed choices driven by limited-time offers or sales pressure.Emphasis on design over performance is often a sign that a platform prioritises visual appeal over search engine optimisation. While design matters, businesses that depend on search traffic need to ensure that SEO is given equal or greater weight.What Businesses Should Do InsteadFor established businesses seeking to modernise their web presence, ProfileTree recommends several alternative approaches to AI builder migration.Professional website redesign on existing platforms allows businesses to update their visual design and user experience while preserving the URL structure, technical SEO configuration, and accumulated authority of their current site. This approach costs more than an AI builder subscription but protects the business's search investment.Staged improvement programmes allow businesses to update their websites incrementally, addressing design issues, content gaps, and technical problems over time without the risks associated with wholesale platform migration.Professional SEO audit before any platform decision ensures that businesses understand what they have to lose before making changes. An audit should quantify current organic traffic value, identify technical SEO strengths and weaknesses, and assess migration risks.Consultation with independent experts who don't have a financial interest in selling a particular platform can help businesses make informed decisions. Website builder platforms have sales teams incentivised to close deals, not to advise against migration when it's not appropriate.Pilot testing on subdomain or separate domain allows businesses to experiment with AI builder platforms without risking their primary web presence. This approach lets businesses evaluate platform capabilities before committing to migration.ProfileTree's Approach to Web DevelopmentProfileTree has built over 1,000 websites for businesses across Belfast, Dublin, London, and throughout the UK and Ireland during its 14 years of operation. The agency's approach prioritises long-term search performance alongside visual design and user experience."We build websites that are designed to rank," said Connolly. "That's been our philosophy from day one. A beautiful website that nobody can find on Google isn't serving your business. We make sure every site we build has the technical foundation for strong search performance."The agency primarily works with WordPress, the platform powering over 40 percent of websites worldwide, which provides the flexibility and technical control needed for serious SEO implementation. ProfileTree also works with Shopify for ecommerce clients and can advise on other platforms where appropriate.ProfileTree, which has been featured in the Belfast Newsletter and the Irish News for its work supporting local businesses, has accumulated over 450 five-star client reviews from businesses that have experienced the results of professionally built, SEO-focused websites."The businesses that come to us after failed AI builder migrations are often our most grateful clients," Connolly noted. "They've learned the hard way what happens when you prioritise cheap over effective. Our job is to rebuild what they've lost and make sure they never face that situation again."About ProfileTreeProfileTree is a digital marketing and creative media agency headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Founded in 2011 by Ciaran Connolly, the agency provides web design, SEO, content marketing, video production, and AI training services to businesses across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and the UK.Over 14 years in operation, ProfileTree has built over 1,000 websites, accumulated more than 450 five-star client reviews, and developed a YouTube following of over 250,000 subscribers with business education content. The agency specialises in creating websites that are optimised for search engine performance, not just visual appeal.ProfileTree has been featured in publications including the Belfast Newsletter and the Irish News, and has worked with clients including Tourism Northern Ireland, National Trust, and Derry Halloween, Europe's largest Halloween festival.For more information about professional web design services , SEO audits, or platform migration advice, visit https://www.profiletree.com or contact the team directly.

