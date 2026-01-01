Dr. Michael Horn Opens Private Surgical Center in Boca Raton

Chicago surgeon relocates 30-year practice to Florida, introducing a new private operating facility on Federal Highway.

Boca Raton lets me go for a different approach... It is a deliberate return to personal, hands-on medicine.” — Dr. Michael Horn

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Horn Plastic Surgery & Med Spa has officially opened its doors at 4800 N Federal Hwy, Suite B300. The opening establishes a permanent Florida base for Dr. Michael Horn, a board-certified plastic surgeon who previously operated one of Chicago’s highest-volume aesthetic practices.The new facility distinguishes itself from other medical aesthetic clinics by featuring a fully equipped, private surgical center. Many local providers depend on shared outpatient facilities. Dr. Horn's practice was founded on the principle of keeping the entire surgical process in-house. This infrastructure enables the team to manage complex procedures, including deep-plane facelifts and mommy makeovers , with enhanced control over safety, scheduling, and patient confidentiality.Dr. Horn brings a documented caseload of over 10,000 procedures to the Boca Raton market. His decision to open the new center stems from a desire to move away from the high-turnover model often seen in major metropolitan areas.“I spent three decades in Chicago performing thousands of surgeries, often at a pace that the industry demands in a big city,” said Dr. Michael Horn, medical director. “Boca Raton lets me go for a different approach. We designed this facility to be the antithesis of a surgical factory. I am directly involved in every step, from the first consult to the final suture. It is a deliberate return to personal, hands-on medicine.”The practice focuses on surgical correction for the face, breast, and body, with specific emphasis on high-definition liposuction and restorative breast surgery. The facility is now operational and accepting consultations.Patients can schedule directly at (561) 288-0708 or view the practice portfolio at hornplasticsurgery.com KEY FACTS:•FACILITY: Private, accredited onsite surgical suites.•SURGEON EXPERIENCE: 30 years; 10,000+ completed cases.•SPECIALTIES: Mommy Makeovers, High-Def Liposuction, Facial Rejuvenation.•ADDRESS: 4800 N Federal Hwy, Suite B300, Boca Raton, FL 33431.ABOUT MICHAEL HORN PLASTIC SURGERY & MED SPA:Michael Horn Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is the private practice of Dr. Michael Horn, a board-certified plastic surgeon. Formerly a leading provider in Chicago, Dr. Horn now operates in Boca Raton, FL, specializing in cosmetic surgery of the face and body. The practice prioritizes safety and precision outcomes within a private, boutique medical setting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.