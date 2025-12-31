MSP Leonardtown Press Release 12/31/2025

December 31, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 31, 2025

On 12/23/2025, TFC Engleman responded to the Target, located at 45155 Worth Avenue, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Jamie Marie Sargies, 36 of Prince Frederick, MD stole approximately $268 worth of goods. Sargies was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 12/25/2025, Tpr Herman responded to the Pyramid Healthcare Center, located at 30007 Business Center Dr, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Kelly Helen Woozley, 24 of Rockville, MD had been issued a notice not to trespass earlier in the day. While trying to arrest Woozley, she resisted arrest, however was able to be taken into custody. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespass: Private Property, Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order.

On 12/26/2025, Tpr Abdel Wahab attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Hollywood Road and McIntosh Road, Hollywood, MD. The driver of the vehicle fled and no pursuit was initiated. Tpr Abdel Wahab then observed the vehicle turning onto Satchel Paige Way, Hollywood, MD and then parked the vehicle. As the vehicle parked, Tpr Abdel Wahab attempted to speak with the driver, identified as Dionna Jaleya Cutchember, 20 of Hollywood, MD. Cutchember entered the residence and locked the door. While communicating with Cutchember via doorbell camera, Lakina Chanelle Scriber, 47 of Hollywood, MD arrived on scene and interfered with the investigation. Additional Troopers also arrived at this time. Cutchember opened the door to the residence and began screaming at the Troopers on scene. They attempted to arrest Cutchember however she began to hit, kick and spit on the Troopers. Simultaneously, Scriber attempted to pull Troopers off of Cutchember. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Cutchember was charged with Second Degree Assault x3, Second Degree Assault-LE x3. Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Obstructing & Hindering x3, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order x3. She was also issued numerous traffic citations. Scriber was charged with Obstructing & Hindering x2, Second Degree Assault x2, Second Degree Assault-LE x2, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

On 12/27/2025, Tpr Abdel Wahab responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash on Busy Corner Road, Leonardtown, MD. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as James Roy Chase, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD was showing signs of impairment, refused Standard Field Sobriety Tests, and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine in Chase’s jacket pocket. A search of the vehicle revealed additional suspected Crack Cocaine. Chase was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous traffic citations related to driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 12/27/2025, James Roy Chase, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

On 12/27/2025, Christopher Lawrence Coar, 32 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/23/2025, Kim Lien Thi Ngo, 60 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for FTA: Driving on suspended out of state license

On 12/29/2025, Emily Danielle Bugg, 31 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Bryant for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/30/2025, Larry Leroy Lark III, 39 of Riverdale, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

