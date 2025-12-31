St Johnsbury VSP/ single vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4011641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/31/25 at approx. 0451 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 S
TOWN: Barnet
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 123.2
WEATHER: Cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Silas Bolduc
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Burke
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front, passenger and rear sides of the vehicle
INJURIES: No injurie reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash into the guard rail on Interstate 91 S near mile marker 123 in Barnet. Upon the troopers arrival the operator Bolduc (46) of W Burke advised he was traveling to work and lost control of his vehicle. Bolduc's vehicle struck the wire guard rail and became entangled in the wires. Bolduc reported no injuries and was picked up by a family member.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont AOT and Caledonia Wrecker.
COURT ACTION: No
