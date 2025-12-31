Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,065 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury VSP/ single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 25A4011641              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 12/31/25 at approx. 0451 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Barnet

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 123.2

WEATHER: Cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Silas Bolduc

AGE:  46  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Burke


VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front, passenger and rear sides of the vehicle

INJURIES: No injurie reported



SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash into the guard rail on Interstate 91 S near mile marker 123 in Barnet. Upon the troopers arrival the operator Bolduc (46) of W Burke advised he was traveling to work and lost control of his vehicle. Bolduc's vehicle struck the wire guard rail and became entangled in the wires. Bolduc reported no injuries and was picked up by a family member.


Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont AOT and Caledonia Wrecker.



COURT ACTION: No


Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Johnsbury VSP/ single vehicle crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.