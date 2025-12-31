St Johnsbury VSP/ single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 25A4011641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 12/31/25 at approx. 0451 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Barnet

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 123.2

WEATHER: Cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Silas Bolduc

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Burke





VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front, passenger and rear sides of the vehicle

INJURIES: No injurie reported









SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash into the guard rail on Interstate 91 S near mile marker 123 in Barnet. Upon the troopers arrival the operator Bolduc (46) of W Burke advised he was traveling to work and lost control of his vehicle. Bolduc's vehicle struck the wire guard rail and became entangled in the wires. Bolduc reported no injuries and was picked up by a family member.





Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont AOT and Caledonia Wrecker.









COURT ACTION: No